Gambling

Sports gambling: major league hypocrisy

By Arnie Wexler
Palm Beach Daily News
 1 day ago

Years ago I was on a TV show that Howard Cosell hosted (ABC Sports Beat). The topic was: Does the media encourage the public to gamble?

Bobby Knight, Indiana basketball coach, said: "A newspaper that published point spreads should also publish names of services that render to prostitutes. They practically have the same legality in every one of our states and I can't see why one is any better than the other."

On the same show, former baseball Commissioner, Bowie Kuhn said: "Anything that encourages gambling on team sports bothers me. We all look hypocritical but then, why are we putting up the odds, unless we are tying to encourage it."

David Stern, NBA Commissioner said: "We don't want the weeks' grocery money to be bet on the outcome of a particular sporting event."

In May 1996, Horace Balmer, the NBA's Vice President for security, had two speakers flown into Norfolk, Va., whose messages explained the devastation of gambling on sports. Michael Franzese, a former mob boss who fixed professional and college games for organized crime and me, Arnie Wexler, who at that time was in recovery from gambling addiction 28 years.

Fast forward to our current expansion of gambling in this country. Major league sports are now partners with the gaming industry, as they have ads and promotions at sporting events, on TV and radio, including billboards in the stadiums, enticing gamblers of all ages. Some of these fans (even underage) have never gambled on a sporting event before.

Experts tell us the earlier a person starts to gamble, the greater the risk of them becoming a compulsive gambler. In a survey, 96% of adult male recovering gamblers stated that they started gambling before the age of 14.

Today it is easier to place a bet on a college campus than it is to buy a pack of cigarettes or a can of beer. If you read the Sports Illustrated story written by Tim Layden in April of 1995 about gambling on the college campuses, you know what every student knows: Gambling is running rampant on every college campus. Odds and point spreads today have become a normal topic of conversation among these students.

All professional sports have always had a no gambling policy for players and staff. Now that it is so open, how will they be able to maintain these policies or to stop players from betting on their own games, win or lose?

With more gambling available there will be more addicted gamblers. I wonder where we go from here?

Arnie Wexler and his wife Sheila have written a book "All Bets Are Off," which can be obtained at no cost by emailing aswexler@aol.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Sports gambling: major league hypocrisy

hotnewhiphop.com

Isaiah Thomas Signs With The Lakers: Details

This offseason, Isaiah Thomas was on a mission to get an NBA contract. He scored 81 points in a pro am game and it was becoming clear that he still had the goods to play in the NBA. Unfortunately, after a failed stint with Golden State, Thomas was forced to watch from the sidelines, until this week when he signed a G-League deal with the Grand Rapids Gold, who represent the Denver Nuggets.
NBA
themanual.com

Major League Baseball Lockout: the Issues and Possibility of Resolution

MLB’s collective bargaining agreement expired at 11:59 p.m. ET on Dec. 1, marking the first time since 1994 that the deadline passed without a new agreement. Baseball owners ‘locked out’ the players, meaning that all transactions are frozen until an agreement is reached. Owner and player demands...
MLB
9NEWS

Rockies announce 2022 Major League coaching staff

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies' have made four changes to their Major League coaching staff for the 2022 season. Reid Cornelius has been named bullpen coach, Andy González will serve as assistant hitting coach, P.J. Pilittere as assistant hitting coach and Darryl Scott will be the pitching coach in 2022.
MLB
The Spun

College Sports World Reacts To The Tom Brady News

NFL superstar Tom Brady has become the most recent businessman to enter the NIL space in college athletics. The Tampa Bay quarterback has signed nine student-athletes and one recently-drafted star to represent his BRADY apparel brand. These athletes will be the face of the brand when it launches on Jan. 12, per Business of College Sports.
NFL
The Independent

Fights, drugs, racial tension: '70s spelled trouble for NBA

Even the biggest games were on tape-delay. Anyone who sat through what the NBA had to offer in the 1970s could see this was a league that struggled with the spotlight.If there was a decade when the NBA, which turned 75 this season, nearly disintegrated under the weight of its own problems, the 1970s was that decade. It was a fight-filled, drug-addled operation that had made Black players an integral part of the show, only to be left wondering if those players were chasing away the fans. It featured a plodding brand of basketball that looked even worse when...
NBA
