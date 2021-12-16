‘I cannot escape’: New abuses alleged in Ethiopia’s Tigray

A freelance video journalist accredited to The Associated Press in Ethiopia has been detained by police in the capital, Addis Ababa the news organization said Wednesday.Amir Aman Kiyaro was detained under the country’s new war-related state of emergency powers on Nov. 28 after returning home from a reporting trip. He has not been charged.Officials with the Ethiopian Media Authority, the prime minister’s office, the foreign ministry and other government offices have not responded to repeated requests from the AP for information about him since his detention. State media on Wednesday reported his detention, citing federal police, and said...

