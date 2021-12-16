Man shot and killed in St. Louis County’s Carsonville neighborhood

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A man was shot and killed in St. Louis County’s Carsonville neighborhood Wednesday night.

St. Louis County Police Department Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating the homicide.

The man was found in the 8800 block of Torii Drive at approximately 9:22 p.m. Police said he was suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital for life-saving treatment but died from his injuries.

This is an active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or to potentially receive a reward, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

