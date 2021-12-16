ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

US Space Force visits high school in Alexandria

By Jessica-Lynn Carvajal
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — Students at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology had the opportunity to hear and learn from space professionals as part of the space force’s STEM to Space initiative.

The United States space force is celebrating its second birthday with a month long campaign and made a stop at Thomas Jefferson High School.

“If you look at what the Space for STEM does, it underpins all of that and so what better place to come to, to be inspired by the youth and hopefully give a little bit of spark for them to bring to life just how important their studies are,” said General Raymond, Chief of Space Operations, U.S. Space Force.

Students had the opportunity to participate and ask questions during the event designed to inspire students to pursue careers in space sciences and STEM.

The stem to space campaign has visited over 600 schools for far.

