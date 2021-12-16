Imelda May pays touching tribute to her late mum with new poetry book

Imelda May has paid a touching tribute to her late mother Madge as she reveals the title of her new poetry collection is inspired by her.

Appearing on the Today Show with Maura and Daithí, Imelda explained that the title of the poetry collection, A Lick And A Promise, comes from a phrase her mother often used.

‘My mam always said - if we were in a hurry - she’d hand us a wet flannel, and say “quick, have a lick and a promise,"' Imelda said. The Dublin native was left heartbroken when Madge passed away aged 94 in November.

IMELDA MAY AND HER PARENTS PHOTO:LEAH FARRELL/ ROLLINGNEWS.IE

The songstress went on to explain that there is more than one meaning behind the name of the collection as she said she also liked the 'sensual connotation' of the title.

'I thought that’s what poetry is - you can have a quick dip into poetry, but you don’t have to commit to a full book,' Imelda said.

The poetry collection, which is temporarily out of stock in bookshops, features poems not just by Imelda but from other members of her family including her dad Tony and daughter Violet.

'That’s the joy of our culture - it’s part of the family’, she said. ‘I wanted to put in where it came from and where it’s going. And my love of poetry came from my dad and literature… it’s engrained in our family,' she said.

IMELDA MAY AND HER DAD ATTEND THE FUNERAL OF HER MOTHER MADGE IN DUBLIN. PHOTO: GARETH CHANEY/COLLIN

Imelda May said she didn't expect the book to be as popular as it is and that is why there is a shortage of copies. 'I think that my publishers underestimated the Irish public!’, she joked.

While chatting with Maura and Daithí, the songstress also discussed her new show The Voices of Ireland, a Sky original series that will explore Ireland’s best-loved novelists, playwrights and artists.

The focus of the show is on modern Irish musical and literary talent who try to recreate some of the works of famous Irish writers throughout history such as James Joyce and Oscar Wilde.

‘We wanted to show Ireland as it is now, and show the voices of the past, the present and the future,' she said.