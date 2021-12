In 2018, Jaron Lanier, who is considered the father of virtual reality, warned that social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter are dopamine farms that reprogram people’s brains and change how they think and feel. Lanier further warned that spending too much time on these social platforms can be harmful when it becomes an addiction. He also likened them to drugs like cocaine and heroin, once a person gets hooked, it is difficult to get them off.

INTERNET ・ 2 DAYS AGO