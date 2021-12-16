ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘I cannot escape’: New abuses alleged in Ethiopia’s Tigray

KRQE News 13
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — New witness accounts allege that thousands of ethnic Tigrayans have been forcibly expelled, detained or killed in one of the most inaccessible areas of Ethiopia’s yearlong war in the latest wave of abuses carried out with machetes, guns and knives. Following a report...

www.krqe.com

US News and World Report

Rights Groups Report Wave of Abuses Against Tigrayans in Ethiopian Region

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - Armed forces from Ethiopia's Amhara region have stepped up killings, mass detentions and expulsions of ethnic Tigrayans in neighbouring western Tigray, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch (HRW) said on Thursday. Separately, Tigrayan television reported that air raids by the Ethiopian military on the town of...
The Independent

Over Ethiopia's objections, UN rights body examines conflict

The United Nations' main human rights body is opening a special session Friday to discuss rights violations in conflict-torn Ethiopia with many Western countries trying to set up an international team of experts to boost scrutiny of the situation despite a lack of support from African nations and the Ethiopian government's rejection of it as “politically motivated.”The largely virtual one-day session of the Human Rights Council which was spearheaded by a request from European Union countries, seeks to ratchet up international attention on a conflict that has left tens of thousands dead since fighting erupted 13 months...
AFP

Ethiopia risks descent into 'generalised violence': UN

Countries urged the top UN rights body Friday to send international investigators to conflict-hit Ethiopia amid warnings of looming generalised violence, as Addis Ababa accused them of hijacking the process to exert "political pressure". Addressing an emergency meeting of the UN Human Rights Council, deputy rights chief Nada al-Nashif cautioned that Ethiopia's brutal 13-month conflict in the northern Tigray region could "escalate into generalised violence." This, she said, would have "major implications, not only for millions of people in Ethiopia, but also across the region". The meeting was called to consider launching an international investigation into allegations of horrifying abuses in the country, including mass killings and sexual violence.
The Independent

Ethiopia’s Tigray conflict: All sides committing human rights violations, UN says

All sides in the deepening conflict in northern Ethiopia region are committing “severe human rights violations”, the United Nations has said, calling for them to pull back from their year-old war.An estimated 5,000 to 7,000 people are detained, including nine UN staff, under a state of emergency and its “excessively broad provision” declared by the government last month, the UN Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights Nada al-Nashif said.“Many are detained incommunicado or in unknown locations. This is tantamount to enforced disappearance, and a matter of very grave alarm,” she told a special session of the UN Human Rights Council...
The Associated Press

Freelance journalist accredited to AP detained in Ethiopia

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A freelance video journalist accredited to The Associated Press in Ethiopia has been detained by police in the capital, Addis Ababa, the news organization said Wednesday. Amir Aman Kiyaro was detained under the country’s new war-related state of emergency powers on Nov. 28 after returning...
International Business Times

Tigray Rebels Retake Lalibela In Ethiopia: Residents

Tigray rebels on Sunday recaptured the north Ethiopian town of Lalibela, home to a UNESCO world heritage site, local residents told AFP, 11 days after Ethiopian forces said they had taken it back. The announcement marks another dramatic twist in the 13-month-old conflict that has killed thousands of people and...
Foreign Policy

Ethiopia’s Breakup Doesn’t Have to Be Violent

Ethiopia—a multinational state of considerable contradictions—is once again in the news for tragic events. The outside world, which tends to hold a romantic view of the country, is only beginning to understand these divisions. The country is plagued by identity-based civil wars, currently between the central government, which is widely perceived to champion a unitary state, and many groups that are vying for different degrees of autonomy.
