‘I cannot escape’: New abuses alleged in Ethiopia’s Tigray

Countries urged the top UN rights body Friday to send international investigators to conflict-hit Ethiopia amid warnings of looming generalised violence, as Addis Ababa accused them of hijacking the process to exert "political pressure".
Addressing an emergency meeting of the UN Human Rights Council, deputy rights chief Nada al-Nashif cautioned that Ethiopia's brutal 13-month conflict in the northern Tigray region could "escalate into generalised violence."
This, she said, would have "major implications, not only for millions of people in Ethiopia, but also across the region".
The meeting was called to consider launching an international investigation into allegations of horrifying abuses in the country, including mass killings and sexual violence.
