Did anyone else wake up this morning and feel like the wind pulled a 'Grinch' on us last night?. Following a terrible night of sleep with the wind howling and my husband waking me and our kids up at 1:30 a.m. to go sleep in the basement, I rose at 4:15 to survey the damage around our home. Besides a missing porch light swag, and a toppled outdoor Christmas tree and deer decorations, everything else seems relatively unscathed, and I am extremely thankful for that. We never lost power, we don't have many trees in our yard so cleanup won't be a disaster, but I know A LOT of other Illinois residents have it far worse this morning.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO