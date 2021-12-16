Epsilon United Methodist Church to host live nativity

PETOSKEY — Join the Epsilon United Methodist Church as it hosts a live nativity this coming weekend from 5-6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18.

The live nativity will feature live animals, shepherds around a fire, the Christmas story and more.

The live nativity will take place in the church's parking lot so that attendees can park and watch or get out and mingle.

The Epsilon United Methodist Church is located at 8251 E. Mitchell Road in Petoskey.

