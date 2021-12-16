ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Watch: A Behind-The-Scenes Look at How Vault by Vans Collaborates with Artists

juxtapoz.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe team Vault by Vans recently gave us a behind-the-scenes look at how they collaborate with artists, brands, designers, and other creatives to encourage experimentation and...

www.juxtapoz.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Tierra Whack Celebrates Love in Behind-The-Scenes Look at ‘Body of Water’ Video

Tierra Whack has dropped the surreal, dolphin-starring video for her new single “Body of Water.” She gave Rolling Stone an exclusive look behind the scenes alongside director Cat Solen. “Body of Water” is Whack and Solen’s third time working together. Solen comments on how visionary Whack is, having very specific ideas and scenes in mind for her unique visuals. This time, Whack’s theme was love in all forms. “The main focus I would say is love,” she says. “It’s okay to love whoever you want to love.” The track is inspired by Outkast’s “B.O.B. (Bombs Over Baghdad),” specifically the feeling of freedom that song evokes. Elsewhere, the pair explain the meaning behind the use of dolphins in the video and other forms of imagery that are featured throughout.  The single comes from Pop?, one of two EPs Whack released this month (the other titled Rap?). Both followed her critically acclaimed 2018 debut album Whack World. In the interim, she appeared on songs by Willow, Alicia Keys and Beyoncé. 
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Vault by Vans and Geoff McFetridge Celebrate New Collaborative Collection With DTLA Skate Jam

The expansive portfolio of Geoff McFetridge has a recognizable visual consistency, a result of the artist and designer injecting his own personal style and expression into his work. It’s fitting, then, that the L.A.-based creative, who’s been sporting the brand since his early days on the skate scene, is continuing his partnership with Vans with a new collaborative collection of footwear and apparel. To celebrate the new capsule, McFetridge and Vault by Vans took to the streets of Downtown Los Angeles for a skate session complete with hand-painted ramps and soft serve ice cream.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Vault by Vans Taps Artist Geoff McFetridge for Capsule

Click here to read the full article. For the holiday season, the vintage-inspired sublabel Vault by Vans joined forces with renowned multimedia artist Geoff McFetridge to launch a vibrant series of apparel and footwear. The capsule features five reimagined Vans shoe silhouettes, including three distinct versions of the OG Slip-On LX. The OG Style 38 NS features artwork in the form of a label of McFetridge’s “Jump” graphic and the original Lampin LX — decorated with a minimalist, hand-drawn sketch. The offering includes apparel such as hoodies, sweats, hats and totes and pays homage to McFetridge’s iconic “sensibility and eclectic...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
totalgamingnetwork.com

A behind the scenes look at OlliOlli World, out February 8

Hello PlayStation community! I’m Jemima, a writer here at Roll7, and I’m super excited to bring you all some exclusive insights from a few of the amazing folks who are currently working on OlliOlli World. New art, new design. A bold new art direction is inspiring the design...
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Francis
Person
Ray Barbee
hypebeast.com

Netflix To Offer Behind-the-Scenes Looks and Exclusive Interviews for Its Original Shows and Movies

Netflix is now offering fans of its original shows and movies exclusive access to behind-the-scenes looks on its new platform named “Tudum.”. Designed to be a hub for all things fan-related, the new minisite is described as a “backstage pass” that gives you the chance to dig deeper into all the company’s original films and series, with plenty of content spanning across exclusive interviews with stars, behind-the-scenes clips during production, bonus features, and other fun articles such as Easter eggs in various shows or updates about upcoming releases.
TV SERIES
sneakernews.com

Los Angeles-Based Artist Cali Thornhill DeWitt Explores The Future With A Vault By Vans Collection

The uncertainty of the future is a topic that has been discussed, written about and contemplated by humans over the course of several centuries. Cali Thornhill DeWitt, a multi-faceted artist based in Los Angeles, is the latest individual to offer his “two cents” on the subject, teaming up with Vault by Vans to do so across a seven-piece apparel and footwear collection.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
austinmonthly.com

Get A Behind-the-Scenes Look at Nixta Taqueria

Meet co-owners Edgar Rico and Sara Mardanbigi of Nixta Taqueria, one of the top ranked spots in our first-ever “25 Best Restaurants in Austin” feature. In our latest “Making It in Austin” video, we get a behind the scenes look the East Side eatery where welcoming vibes, a distinct sense of community, and some damn good tacos have cemented it as a new standout in Austin’s dining scene. Learn more about Nixta Taqueria in our December issue.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vans
Bay News 9

Universal releases behind-the-scenes look at creation of VelociCoaster

ORLANDO, Fla. — A new TV special gives coaster fans a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of Universal Orlando's newest attraction, Jurassic World VelociCoaster. The special, streaming on Peacock, offers a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the coaster. The new coaster debuted at Universal's Islands of Adventure in June.
ORLANDO, FL
coloradomusic.org

Looking For a Place to Play? Check Out Behind the Scenes Tap House

Photo: Try the Zoro Green Chili Burger while you’re there! | DRUM ROLL… Here is our Tunes on Tap Calendar for the rest of the year! We’ve spent the last few weeks finding some amazing bands and solo artists, who we can’t wait to hear perform live in the tap house! Thank you Fenix Lighting USA for sponsoring our Tunes on Taps Nights!
LIFESTYLE
NME

Chris Hemsworth shares behind the scenes look at ‘Extraction 2’

Chris Hemsworth has shared a first behind the scenes look at the upcoming sequel to Extraction. The actor shared a video from set via the Russo Brother’s Instagram account. Captioning the video, Hemsworth wrote that the sequel is: “coming in hot…or actually, freezing cold.”. In the video, Hemsworth appeared on...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Harper's Bazaar

Givenchy collaborates with graphic artist Chito

When Givenchy's creative director, Matthew M. Williams, joined the house in the summer of 2020, he was determined to bring to his designs his flair for artistic innovation. His latest collaboration has done just that. Partnering with graphic artist Chito, with whom he already worked on the spring 2022 pre-collection,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
allears.net

VIDEO: Behind-the-Scenes Look at the New Statue Coming to EPCOT!

As part of Disney World’s 50th Anniversary celebration, EPCOT is undergoing a huge transformation, overhauling much of the park’s Future World and sections of World Showcase, adding new attractions like Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure and restaurants like Space 220!. Today, we’re taking a look behind-the-scenes of Dreamers Point, the new hub...
TRAVEL
bookriot.com

A Behind-The-Scenes Look Into Judging A Children’s Book Award

Six book packages have arrived today, the dining room table has towering book piles on it preventing anyone from actually eating there, and the bookshelves are so full that I’ve begun to pile books on top of them. What is this? Wrapping presents? Starting a library? Nope, I’m a judge for the 2021 Bookstagang Awards, a children’s picture and board book award list judged by kid lit Bookstagrammers. This is my first year as a judge, and while I thought I had made enough space to hold all the books, I severely underestimated the number of books I would receive. Publishers have submitted almost 400 children’s books as I’m writing this, and there are still a couple more weeks left for books to arrive.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
imore.com

Apple TV+ shares 8-minute behind-the-scenes look at hit movie 'Finch'

Apple TV+ has shared a long behind-the-scenes look at Finch. The full video features star Tom Hanks and the team behind the cameras. The video features the movie's star Tom Hanks as well as countless people from behind the cameras, all giving us a better understanding of what went into making such a movie — including the amazing costumes involved.
MOVIES
blackchronicle.com

The best photography books of 2021 | Books

In colonial times, Brazil’s European settlers referred to the malarial, snake-infested jungle of the Amazon as a “green hell”. Sebastião Salgado’s superb Amazônia (Taschen) sees it as a black and white heaven, or as a paradise in the process of being lost – not closed to unworthy human beings but whittled away by farmers and churned up by mining. Salgado mythologises the landscapes he photographs, and his documentation of six years in the Amazon looks like a reprise of the first week in Genesis. As drenching rainstorms retreat from the steaming, apparently molten earth, dry land solidifies; tribal people clamber out of the river and begin to increase and multiply; the creator’s covenant with his biodiverse creation is renewed by a rainbow that arches over the mountains.
PHOTOGRAPHY

Comments / 0

Community Policy