You have full access to this article via your institution. In the late 1990s, oncologists found a winning combination for treating ovarian cancer. When given alongside a drug, called paclitaxel, that blocks cell division, the platinum-based chemotherapy cisplatin succeeded in shrinking and killing off tumours left after surgery in 70–80% of patients. Since then, this combination has been the treatment of choice for high-grade serous ovarian cancer, the most common and deadliest form of the disease. “The upfront response rates to these therapies are so high that if you had to pick a single drug, hands down, it would be platinum,” says Anil Sood, a gynaecological oncologist and researcher at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.

