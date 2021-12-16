ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

At least 5 dead as Midwest rocked by hurricane-force winds

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA, Neb. (AP) — At least five people died as a powerful and extremely unusual storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest amid unseasonably warm temperatures, spawning hurricane-force winds and possible tornadoes in Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota. In southeastern Minnesota, Olmsted County Sheriff’s Lt. Lee Rossman...

LIVE RADAR: Heavy rain moves through Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – A storm system moved across the Florida peninsula on Tuesday, sparking severe weather -- but not in Central Florida. Areas south of Orlando into Osceola, Polk and Brevard counties had the highest chance of strong storms because they were warmer and closer to an area of low pressure.
NWS Says 16 Tornadoes Hit Minnesota During Unprecedented Winter Storm

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — At least 16 tornadoes touched down in Minnesota last week as an historic storm swept through the state. The following tornadoes have been confirmed by the National Weather Service: – Hartland: EF-2 – Alden 1: EF-1 – Alden 2: EF-1 – Hayward: EF-0 – Myrtle: EF-1 – London: EF-1 – Racine: EF-1 – Sumner: EF-0 – Preston: EF-0 – Carrolton: EF-1 – Arendahl: EF-1 – Rushford Village: EF-1 – Plainview Area: EF-1 – Money Creek: EF-1 – Wyattville: EF-0 – Homer: EF-1 The EF scale rates tornadoes based on wind speed. EF-0 and EF-1 tornadoes are rated as “weak” twisters, according to the NWS, while EF-2 tornadoes are considered “strong.” The Hartland tornado, the only EF-2 to touch down in Minnesota during last week’s storm, reached 115 mph, the NWS said. Last week’s storm marked the first December tornadoes on record in Minnesota. READ MORE: From Record Snow To December Tornadoes, ‘Unusual’ And Extreme MN Weather Driven By Climate Change While NWS reports say no one was injured or killed, they note damage to numerous buildings, trees and other structures.
