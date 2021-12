It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Jean P. Greaux Jr. Jean departed this life on Nov. 30. He was a communication specialist who researched, reported and delivered his finds on the air, in print and in person. Jean was an intellectual and a gifted spokesperson throughout his career. The Virgin Islands community has lost a sovereign son who was a time capsule of V.I. history, music and culture with an emphasis on the Frenchtown community.

OBITUARIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO