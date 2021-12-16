Would You Pay $6Million For This East Grand Rapids Mansion On Reeds Lake?

We're about halfway through December and it seems like so far we're gonna avoid having any kind of serious snow in the first month of Winter. But if Michigan winters have taught us anything, it's that we still have roughly 4 months until we're out of the woods. For as beautiful as winter is in our state, the worst parts of it all is the commute to our jobs, stores and homes during heavy snowstorms. Our roads do not treat us kindly, and although our cities do the best job they can to keep them clear, it's the most brutal part of the year.

