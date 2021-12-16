ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concerns Over Widespread Social Media Threat Prompts Response From Anne Arundel Schools

 1 day ago

Officials with the Anne Arundel County Public School system have issued a statement in connection with an apparent threat against US schools circulating on social media.

According to the statement, a message on social media has indicated there will be violence at schools on Friday, December 17, however the message does not mention any schools or school systems. 

"We have been in contact with county police and  the Maryland Center for School safety," officials wrote in the statement.  "There appears to be no credibility to any threat at this time, all school will continue to operate on a regular basis."

Anyone with information related to the social media threats are encouraged to contact police.  

