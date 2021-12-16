ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Billie Eilish: 'Watching violent porn from age 11 destroyed my brain'

WomenzMag
WomenzMag
 1 day ago

Pop singer Billie Eilish has revealed how she believes that watching pornography from the age of 11 ‘destroyed my brain’. The Grammy Award winner said she had nightmares after being exposed to violent and ‘abusive’ content, and now feels ‘incredibly devastated’ about the experience. Billie said it had a huge impact when she began dating, adding she hadn’t always ‘said no to things’ she should have.

In a candid interview with a US radio show, the Tough Guy singer explained that she started watching porn to be ‘one of the guys’, but now views it as a ‘disgrace’. Billie, who turns 20, spent a large part of her teenage years growing up in public after scoring her first hit in 2015 aged 13.

She told radio host Howard Stern: ‘I started watching porn when I was like 11 and I didn’t understand why it was a bad thing. I thought that was how you learned to have sex. I was watching abusive porn [when] I was like 14. I was an advocate and thought I was one of the guys.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KImza_0dORinRQ00
BILLIE EILISH, COSTUME INSTITUTE BENEFIT CELEBRATING THE OPENING OF IN AMERICA: A LEXICON OF FASHION

'I would talk about it and thought I was cool for not having a problem with it. ‘I think it really destroyed my brain and I feel incredibly devastated that I was exposed to so much.’ Billie said she eventually reached a point where she didn’t find sex appealing unless it was ‘violent’.

She added: ‘I was a virgin, I had never done anything so it led to problems where the first few times I had sex I was not saying no to things that were not good and it’s because I thought that that was what I was supposed to be attracted to.

‘I’m so angry that porn is so loved and I’m so angry at myself for thinking that it was okay and… it’s how so many people think they’re supposed to learn.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dG0l1_0dORinRQ00
BILLIE EILISH ATTENDS 14TH ANNUAL TEEN VOGUE YOUNG HOLLYWOOD WITH AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS. PIC: GE

‘It’s how so many men think they’re supposed to be and because in porn there’s no consent there’s a huge problem… Yeah it’s not super hot if someone is like, “can I do this?” But it’s really important.’

Billie's comments on Sirius XM come months after a controversial photo shoot for Vogue in which she ditched her trademark baggy outfits and striped green hair for a blonde bob and lingerie.

She told the magazine that she had always preferred to wear loose clothing so people couldn’t discuss her figure but wanted to try ‘something new’. In her wide-ranging interview with Stern, she also revealed that she had been unwell for two months after catching Covid in August and ‘would have died’ had she not been vaccinated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cLJTq_0dORinRQ00
BILLIE EILISH AND FINNEAS. PIC: GETTY

Saying that she still has side effects from the virus, Billie – who was homeschooled in Los Angeles with her brother Finneas, now her songwriting partner – added: ‘The vaccine is f amazing. It also saved Finneas from getting it, it saved my parents from getting it, it saved my friends from getting it.

‘I want it to be clear it is because of the vaccine I’m fine. I think if I weren’t vaccinated I would have died because it was that bad.’

Comments / 0

Related
The FADER

Billie Eilish and Charli XCX confirmed for SNL in December

Saturday Night Live has confirmed its first episodes for December with Billie Eilish set to make her debut as host while also performing live on the night. She joins a select number of musicians who have handled both aspects of the SNL job, with the list going back to Desi Arnaz in 1976 and, more recently, Drake, Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Harry Styles, and Halsey.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Finneas
Person
Howard Stern
TODAY.com

Bye-bye blonde! Billie Eilish reveals new haircut and color

Billie Eilish just switched up her hair color in a major way!. The "Happier Than Ever" singer surprised her fans with an Instagram photo showing her transformation from platinum to a rich brown shade. “Miss me?” she captioned a selfie showing her new look, featuring a pixie cut with feathery...
CELEBRITIES
power953.com

Billie Eilish joined by her mom, brother and Miley Cyrus on 'SNL'

Billie Eilish pulled double duty on Saturday Night Live this weekend, serving as both host and musical guest. In her opening monologue, she joked about her reason for wearing baggy clothes: "I was actually two kids stacked on top of each other trying to sneak into an R rated movie." She also talked about turning 20 in a week, or "as the internet calls it, middle-aged," and poked fun at a 16-year-old Colin Jost. She even brought out her mom Maggie who was wearing a sweatshirt with her brother Finneas' face on it.
MUSIC
Popculture

Billie Eilish is 'Happier Than Ever' During Busy 'SNL' Performance

Billie Eilish pulled double duty in the Dec. 12 episode of Saturday Night Live, serving as both the host and musical guest. While Eilish held her own in the comedic moments, the Grammy winner shone when she took the stage to sing. For Eilish's first performance, the singer sang her...
TV & VIDEOS
TMZ.com

Billie Eilish Bodyguards Protect Her from Overzealous Fans at JFK Airport

Billie Eilish knows this lesson all too well ... you want to make your fans happy, but there's a line they can't cross. Billie arrived at JFK Airport in New York Saturday, and some overzealous fans got way too close and frenetic. Her 2 bodyguards had to stave them away ... as the singer traversed her way through the terminal.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Porn#Lingerie#American#Ge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Elite Daily

Billie Eilish's Funniest SNL Sketch Was Cut For Time, But You Can Still Watch It

Billie Eilish made her Saturday Night Live hosting debut on Dec. 11, and it really showed of the singer’s silly side. Of course, the always-stylish star dressed up for the occasion in a holiday-inspired get-up, including a candy-cane colored dress with matching socks. Eilish’s hosting debut was packed with funny skits, but the most hilarious one was actually an unaired segment. Check out Billie Eilish’s cut for time “Angelo” Saturday Night Live sketch for even more laughs.
TV & VIDEOS
Billboard

Billie Eilish Learns a ‘Horrible’ Secret From Kate McKinnon in Their ‘Saturday Night Live’ Promo: Watch

Billie Eilish is hitting the main stage at Studio 8H Dec. 11 as host of Saturday Night Live. She will take on the vaunted double-duty role as both host and musical guest, a gig that has most recently been inhabited by artists such as Nick Jonas, Harry Styles and Chance the Rapper. In a new promo, Eilish chops it up with returning cast member Kate McKinnon about her upcoming birthday, Christmas and her double-duty role on the show.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Billie Eilish Ditches Blonde Hair & Goes Back To Black – Before & After Photos

After spending nearly 1 year as a blonde, Billie Eilish returned to the dark side and showed off her newly-dyed black hair on Instagram on Dec. 2. Billie Eilish has kicked off the final month of 2021 by switching up her hair color! The “Happier Than Ever” songstress, 19, dyed her hair black again, after living life as a gorgeous blonde since March 2021. Billie debuted the new look on December 2 with a cute selfie, alongside the caption, “Miss me?” Billie looked stunning with her darker hair color, which matched her black shirt. Billie’s hazel-colored eyes also further emphasized her beauty in the casual snapshot.
CELEBRITIES
101wkqx.com

Billie Eilish breaks character because Kate McKinnon kills it!

After missing half the SNL season, Kate McKinnon is back and making up for all of the laughs she missed. Her sketch with Billie Eilish as hotel employees was by far the best of the night. Here they are giving examples as to why their Hilton Garden Inn is the best – tiny soaps wrapped in plastic, and a chair for your luggage- don’t forget the creepy stain on the couch! Kate making Billie break character is the best part.
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

Billie Eilish Reveals COVID-19 Diagnosis

Billie Eilish has recently revealed that she was diagnosed with COVID-19 in early 2021. In an interview with Howard Stern’s Sirius XM radio show, the pop star shares that although she was fully vaccinated, she contracted the virus. She said that the vaccine did not detract “from how miserable it was.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
107.3 KFFM

Billie Eilish Leaves Her Blonde Hair Behind for a Dark Brunette Look

Billie Eilish has returned to her darker roots — literally!. On Thursday (Dec. 2), the "Therefore I Am" singer revealed that she transformed her most recent light blonde hair into a new, dark brunette look. She first teased fans in an Instagram Story where she showed off her eyes and brown bangs with the caption, "Guess what?" Shortly after, she posted a photo of her new look. "Miss me?" she captioned the selfie.
CELEBRITIES
WomenzMag

WomenzMag

New York City, NY
18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Womenzmag is a single-point destination for women to get inspiration and be updated from the latest developments and jaw-dropping information from the USA and all over the world. We aim to deliver reader-friendly news about the newest fashion, entertainment, life hacks, styling tips, and local updates from the USA and all over the world to our valued readers.

 https://womenzmag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy