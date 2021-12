At the start of 2020, businesses set out to execute on the well-laid, carefully thought out plans they’d spent months developing. But just a little over three months into the year — those plans suddenly became void. The pandemic was a massive disruptor to the seemingly airtight 2020 strategies, and enterprises had to quickly pivot to make sure they were able to continue providing service to their end users. The network, a crucial tool for enterprise connectivity, became even more of a foundation for business continuity in the new remote reality. To manage unprecedented demand on the network, IT teams took to overprovisioning — adding additional capacity to the network — as a quick fix to maintain connections between employees, stakeholders and customers.

