Olivia Colman's Oscar is in a 'secret place'

Since her shock Oscar win for “The Favourite” in early 2019, Colman has appeared in films including “The Father” and “The Lost Daughter” and, among several other TV projects, one season of “Fleabag” and two of “The Crown.” And while at times in that latter series she seemed to be withholding her broad-ranging abilities towards the absurd, her willingness to go anywhere for a laugh, that suppression worked towards a sense of her character, Queen Elizabeth II, as duty-bound.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO