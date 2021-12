Over the years, a handful of celebrities have made the leap from acting into politics. While it might seem odd at first, there are some reasons why the skill set necessary for one would also work in the other — the same charisma that might make someone compelling on the big screen could also inspire votes, after all. Ronald Reagan did it; so too did Jesse Ventura and Al Franken. There’s long been speculation that Dwayne Johnson might run for President. And given that next year sees Texans heading to the polls to cast their ballots for governor, there’s been plenty of chatter that Matthew McConaughey might run for the office in question.

