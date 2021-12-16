ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ben Affleck responds to backlash over comments about Jennifer Garner marriage

By Celebretainment
The Sanford Herald
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBen Affleck has responded to backlash over his comments about his marriage to Jennifer Garner. Earlier this week,...

www.sanfordherald.com

DesignerzCentral

Ben Affleck allegedly furious, shocked over ex-wife Jennifer Garner’s engagement

Ben Affleck was allegedly shocked and furious after learning that his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, was already engaged, a report says. Ben Affleck has reignited his romance with his ex-fiancee, Jennifer Lopez. They have been packing on the PDA in multiple outings. However, an outlet claimed he wasn’t happy after learning about Jennifer Garner’s rumored engagement.
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Jennifer Garner
DesignerzCentral

Jennifer Garner Allegedly Called Jennifer Lopez To Yell At Her Amid Ben Affleck Drama, Latest Rumor Claims

Are Jennifer Garner and Jennifer Lopez cruising for a bruising? One report says the two are fighting over Ben Affleck. Gossip Cop investigates. According to OK!, Garner is ready to bear all about her ex-husband. She’s reached her breaking point with Affleck because he’d rather spend time with Lopez instead of his children. Tensions came to a head when Affleck decided to leave Thanksgiving early to spend time with Lopez’s kids.
#Marriages#Backlash#Violet
Us Weekly

Ben Affleck Reflects on ‘Beautiful’ Jennifer Lopez Relationship: I’m ‘Lucky’ to Have ‘Benefited From Second Chances’

A beautiful reunion. Ben Affleck wants to keep the details of his relationship with Jennifer Lopez private — but does feel grateful for their rekindled romance. “I am very lucky in my life in that I have benefited from second chances, and I am aware that other people don’t even get first chances. I’ve had second chances in my career. I’ve had second chances as a human being,” the Tender Bar star, 49, told WSJ. Magazine in their January 2022 issue. “Life is difficult, and we are always failing and hopefully learning from those failures. The one thing you really need to avail yourself of the opportunities provided from that growth is the second chance. I’ve definitely tried to take advantage of that. I haven’t always been successful, but in cases in which I have, they’ve turned out to be the defining aspects of my life.”
Page Six

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez host food drive with their kids

Bennifer 2.0 is giving back this holiday season. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez hosted a food drive with their respective children over Thanksgiving weekend in support of Rise Against Hunger. The couple were snapped outside of Affleck’s Pacific Palisades, Calif., home on Sunday afternoon as they unloaded a truck full...
Radar Online.com

Ben Affleck Ripped To Shreds After Blaming Drinking Problems On Ex-Wife Jen Garner: 'You Were A Drunk Before You Married Her!'

Ben Affleck has managed to enrage internet users across the globe after casting blame on his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, for his drinking problems. In a recent interview with Howard Stern, the 49-year-old movie star spoke candidly about his addiction struggles as well as his previous marriage, but it seems he may have spoken a little too candidly.
Us Weekly

Ben Affleck Speaks Out After Backlash of Howard Stern Interview: I Don’t Blame My Alcoholism on Jennifer Garner

Following the aftermath of his candid interview with Howard Stern, Ben Affleck is clarifying his comments about ex-wife Jennifer Garner. “Because the movie [The Tender Bar] is about family and all this stuff that is meaningful to me, [Howard and I] talked a lot about my family and divorce and alcoholism and struggling with real things and how you have to be accountable and loving and how I work with my ex-wife and how I’m so proud of the way that we work together for our kids,” the 49-year-old actor began on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, December 15. “The irony is I was really happy with it.”
