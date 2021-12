As you prepare for The Bachelorette finale on ABC this Tuesday, know that there will be plenty of romance, but also tough choices. We know that it’s seemed from the beginning that Michelle Young was going to choose Nayte with her final rose, and we still do think that this is more than likely the case. However, she has grown close to Brandon and there’s something to be said for their chemistry. He clearly loves her and the amount of care he’s put into her is likely making this choice difficult. He may have started off slower, but he’s really improved his standing week after week.

TV SHOWS ・ 17 HOURS AGO