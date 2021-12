New App Addresses Concerns Raised By FBI’s “Lawful Access“ Document. SLYGuard, the latest app in the MobileSphere family of innovative mobile communications, will ensure that your communications remain private on the most popular messaging applications such as WhatsApp, FB Messenger, Line, Signal, Telegram, Vibre, and Wicker. In the wake of the disclosure of the FBI’s “Lawful Access” report detailing how law enforcement can easily access content on the most popular apps, SLYGuard is even more timely. When data breaches are the norm and your privacy is more at risk than ever, SLYGuard offers an ideal solution for secure communications in the ever-growing applications sector.

CELL PHONES ・ 5 DAYS AGO