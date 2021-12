Dvision Network is a blockchain-based metaverse, which powers the robust and diversified NFT marketplace within its augmented reality. Dvision is based on three primary platform features, which are known as NFT Market, Meta-Space, and Meta-City. The users can utilize LANDs (Meta-Space) in the metaverse in order to build their preferred content that will be integrated as an essential part of the Meta-City. The user-created content has no limitations and can be presented in the form of gaming, academic, commercial, or even entertainment pieces of in-game content.

