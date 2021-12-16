ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Flood from illegal coal mining traps 21 people in China

China Mine Accident In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, rescuers work at a coal mine at Duxigou Village of Xixinzhuang Township in Xiaoyi City in northern China's Shanxi Province, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. More than 20 people were trapped after a coal mine was flooded in the city of Xiaoyi, north China's Shanxi province, as a result of illegal mining, local authorities said Thursday. (Cao Yang/Xinhua via AP) (Cao Yang)

BEIJING — (AP) — Rescuers on Thursday were trying to reach 21 people trapped by a flood because of illegal mining for coal in northern China, authorities said.

The accident happened about 11 p.m. Wednesday in Xiaoyi city in Shanxi province, a major coal-producing region southwest of Beijing.

Water was being pumped out of the mine, and the water level was falling, the Xiaoyi government said in an update on social media.

Police have detained six people and others were being sought in connection with the incident, the report said.

China has cracked down on illegal mining in recent years, sharply reducing what was a high fatality rate, but a shortage of coal this year has driven up prices, prompting a surge in mining.

Asian shares fall after latest tech-led retreat on Wall St

BANGKOK — (AP) — Shares fell in Asia on Friday after technology companies led Wall Street benchmarks lower as investors weighed the implications of higher interest rates, surging coronavirus cases and tensions between Beijing and Washington. Tokyo, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Seoul declined, but shares rose in Sydney.
STOCKS
