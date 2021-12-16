ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Dopamine Neuron Challenge Test for early detection of Parkinson's disease

By Jingheng Zhou
Nature.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDiagnosing Parkinson's disease (PD) before the clinical onset proves difficult because the hallmark PD symptoms do not manifest until more than 60% of dopamine neurons in the substantia nigra pars compacta have been lost. Here we show that, by evoking a transient dopamine release and subsequently measuring the levels of dopamine...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Medscape News

Coffee, Smoking and Aspirin Influence Parkinson's Disease Onset

Coffee drinking, aspirin use, and smoking influence the age of onset and the extent of clinical symptoms in patients with Parkinson's disease (PD), early research suggests. The comprehensive assessment involved a total of 35,963 patients in the United States with idiopathic PD, the most common form of the neurodegenerative condition, which hinders the brain's ability to control movement.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Potential new treatment for Alzheimer's disease would be relatively cheap

Researchers at the RIKEN Center for Brain Science (CBS) in Japan have discovered that the protein α-endosulfine (ENSA) is involved in the development of Alzheimer's disease. Studies in mice showed that eliminating this protein entirely or using drugs to block its function reduced physical changes in the brain associated with the disease and improved memory. Drug therapy that aims to block ENSA activity could be a more effective treatment than what is currently available, as well as being cheaper. This study was published in the scientific journal Molecular Psychiatry.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Deep nasal sinus cavity microbiota dysbiosis in Parkinson's disease

Olfactory dysfunction is a pre-motor symptom of Parkinson's disease (PD) that appears years prior to diagnosis and can affect quality of life in PD. Changes in microbiota community in deep nasal cavity near the olfactory bulb may trigger the olfactory bulb-mediated neuroinflammatory cascade and eventual dopamine loss in PD. To determine if the deep nasal cavity microbiota of PD is significantly altered in comparison to healthy controls, we characterized the microbiota of the deep nasal cavity using 16S rRNA gene amplicon sequencing in PD subjects and compared it to that of spousal and non-spousal healthy controls. Correlations between microbial taxa and PD symptom severity were also explored. Olfactory microbial communities of PD individuals were more similar to those of their spousal controls than to non-household controls. In direct comparison of PD and spousal controls and of PD and non-spousal controls, significantly differently abundant taxa were identified, and this included increased relative abundance of putative opportunistic-pathobiont species such as Moraxella catarrhalis. M. catarrhalis was also significantly correlated with more severe motor scores in PD subjects. This proof-of-concept study provides evidence that potential pathobionts are detected in the olfactory bulb and that a subset of changes in the PD microbiota community could be a consequence of unique environmental factors associated with PD living. We hypothesize that an altered deep nasal microbiota, characterized by a putative pro-inflammatory microbial community, could trigger neuroinflammation in PD.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Ketogenic Diet as a potential treatment for traumatic brain injury in mice

Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is a brain dysfunction without present treatment. Previous studies have shown that animals fed ketogenic diet (KD) perform better in learning tasks than those fed standard diet (SD) following brain injury. The goal of this study was to examine whether KD is a neuroprotective in TBI mouse model. We utilized a closed head injury model to induce TBI in mice, followed by up to 30Â days of KD/SD. Elevated levels of ketone bodies were confirmed in the blood following KD. Cognitive and behavioral performance was assessed post injury and molecular and cellular changes were assessed within the temporal cortex and hippocampus. Y-maze and Novel Object Recognition tasks indicated that mTBI mice maintained on KD displayed better cognitive abilities than mTBI mice maintained on SD. Mice maintained on SD post-injury demonstrated SIRT1 reduction when compared with uninjured and KD groups. In addition, KD management attenuated mTBI-induced astrocyte reactivity in the dentate gyrus and decreased degeneration of neurons in the dentate gyrus and in the cortex. These results support accumulating evidence that KD may be an effective approach to increase the brain's resistance to damage and suggest a potential new therapeutic strategy for treating TBI.
FITNESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parkinsonism#Dopamine#Parkinson Disease#Min#Pd
Nature.com

Association between albumin infusion and outcomes in patients with acute kidney injury and septic shock

Septic shock with acute kidney injury (AKI) is common in critically ill patients. Our aim was to evaluate the association between albumin infusion and outcomes in patients with septic shock and AKI. Medical Information Mart for Intensive Care (MIMIC)-III was used to identify patients with septic shock and AKI. Propensity score matching (PSM) was employed to balance the baseline differences. Cox proportional hazards model, Wilcoxon rank-sum test, and logistic regression were utilized to determine the associations of albumin infusion with mortality, length of stay, and recovery of kidney function, respectively. A total of 2861 septic shock patients with AKI were studied, including 891 with albumin infusion, and 1970 without albumin infusion. After PSM, 749 pairs of patients were matched. Albumin infusion was associated with improved 28-day survival (HR 0.72; 95% CI 0.59"“0.86; P"‰="‰0.002), but it was not difference in 90-day mortality between groups (HR 0.94; 95% CI 0.79"“1.12; P"‰="‰0.474). Albumin infusion was not associated with the renal function recovery (HR 0.91; 95% CI 0.73"“1.13; P"‰="‰0.393) in either population. Nevertheless, subgroup analysis showed that albumin infusion was distinctly associated with reduced 28-day mortality in patients with age"‰>"‰60Â years. The results need to be validated in more randomized controlled trials.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
wearebreakingnews.com

New Biomarker In Blood To Detect Alzheimer’s Disease In Its Early Stages

The role of glial fibrillar acidic protein as a blood biomarker of Alzheimer’s disease has been studied, according to a study. For one of the researchers, this biomarker could be used in routine analyzes in the future. The role of glial fibrillar acidic protein as a blood biomarker of...
SCIENCE
ajmc.com

Researchers Find Potential Diagnostic for Migraine in Sinuses

In a small study, researchers identified high nasal-paranasal sinus nitric oxide and carbon monoxide levels as potential migraine biomarkers. High levels of nitric oxide (NO) and carbon monoxide (CO) suctioned out from the nasal-paranasal sinuses can be used to distinguish migraineurs from healthy controls, according to study results published in BMC Neurology.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Nature.com

Cerebral dopamine neurotrophic factor protects and repairs dopamine neurons by novel mechanism

Midbrain dopamine neurons deteriorate in Parkinson's disease (PD) that is a progressive neurodegenerative movement disorder. No cure is available that would stop the dopaminergic decline or restore function of injured neurons in PD. Neurotrophic factors (NTFs), e.g., glial cell line-derived neurotrophic factor (GDNF) are small, secreted proteins that promote neuron survival during mammalian development and regulate adult neuronal plasticity, and they are studied as potential therapeutic agents for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. However, results from clinical trials of GDNF and related NTF neurturin (NRTN) in PD have been modest so far. In this review, we focus on cerebral dopamine neurotrophic factor (CDNF), an unconventional neurotrophic protein. CDNF delivered to the brain parenchyma protects and restores dopamine neurons in animal models of PD. In a recent Phase I-II clinical trial CDNF was found safe and well tolerated. CDNF deletion in mice led to age-dependent functional changes in the brain dopaminergic system and loss of enteric neurons resulting in slower gastrointestinal motility. These defects in Cdnfâˆ’/âˆ’ mice intriguingly resemble deficiencies observed in early stage PD. Different from classical NTFs, CDNF can function both as an extracellular trophic factor and as an intracellular, endoplasmic reticulum (ER) luminal protein that protects neurons and other cell types against ER stress. Similarly to the homologous mesencephalic astrocyte-derived neurotrophic factor (MANF), CDNF is able to regulate ER stress-induced unfolded protein response (UPR) signaling and promote protein homeostasis in the ER. Since ER stress is thought to be one of the pathophysiological mechanisms contributing to the dopaminergic degeneration in PD, CDNF, and its small-molecule derivatives that are under development may provide useful tools for experimental medicine and future therapies for the treatment of PD and other neurodegenerative protein-misfolding diseases.
SCIENCE
Neuroscience News

Are Scientists Homing in on a Cure for Parkinson’s Disease?

Summary: Researchers have refined a molecule that shows promise for the prevention of Parkinson’s disease. A molecule that shows promise in preventing Parkinson’s disease has been refined by scientists at the University of Bath in the UK, and has the potential to be developed into a drug to treat the deadly neurodegenerative disease.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Differences in clinical and imaging presentation of maxillary sinus fungus ball with and without intralesional hyperdensity

Maxillary sinus fungal balls (MSFBs) mostly occur in older individuals and demonstrate female predominance. Early diagnosis is important to avoid treatment delays. Intralesional hyperdensity (IH) indicates the presence of heavy metal deposition within fungal hyphae and has been the most specific characteristic of MSFB on computed tomography (CT). For those without IH on CT, the diagnosis of MSFB remains challenging. This study aimed to characterize clinical presentation of MSFB with and without IH and to study factors contributing to MSFB with no IH formation. We retrospectively identified 588 patients with MSFB. The clinical characteristics and CT findings were reviewed. Patients with unilateral MSFB had a mean age of 57.4Â years and demonstrated female predominance (64.63%). The female-to-male ratio was highest at 51"“60Â years (2.02) and rose to 2.60 in MSFB with IH only. Compared to those with IH, MSFB without IH was significantly more common in males (OR"‰="‰2.49), in those with diabetes mellitus (DM) (OR"‰="‰1.87), adjacent maxillary odontogenic pathology (OR"‰="‰1.75). Complete opacification on CT was less common in MSFB without IH (OR"‰="‰0.60). Patients with MSFB without IH were more likely to have DM, no female predominance, adjacent maxillary odontogenic pathology, and partial opacification of the sinus, compared to those with IH. These may be helpful in better understanding of the formation of MSFBs without IH, early identification of them and prevention of post-operative recurrence.
SCIENCE
uab.edu

UAB part of nationwide study on Parkinson’s disease

The University of Alabama at Birmingham is one of nearly 50 clinical sites across 12 countries participating in the sizable expansion of the Parkinson’s Progression Markers Initiative (PPMI) study from the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research. The study team at UAB is recruiting people recently diagnosed with Parkinson’s, healthy adults, and people age 60 or older who do not have Parkinson’s but are living with certain risk factors.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Nature.com

Long-term dynamics of aberrant neuronal activity in awake Alzheimer's disease transgenic mice

Alzheimer's disease (AD) is associated with aberrant neuronal activity, which is believed to critically determine disease symptoms. How these activity alterations emerge, how stable they are over time, and whether cellular activity dynamics are affected by the amyloid plaque pathology remains incompletely understood. We here repeatedly recorded the activity from identified neurons in cortex of awake APPPS1 transgenic mice over four weeks during the early phase of plaque deposition using in vivo two-photon calcium imaging. We found that aberrant activity during this stage largely persisted over the observation time. Novel highly active neurons slowly emerged from former intermediately active neurons. Furthermore, activity fluctuations were independent of plaque proximity, but aberrant activity was more likely to persist close to plaques. These results support the notion that neuronal network pathology observed in models of cerebral amyloidosis is the consequence of persistent single cell aberrant neuronal activity, a finding of potential diagnostic and therapeutic relevance for AD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
massdevice.com

HelioLiver launches liquid biopsy test for early liver cancer detection

Helio Health and commercial partner Fulgent Genetics this week announced the launch of the HelioLiver liver cancer blood test. HelioLiver is a multi-analyte blood test that uses cell-free DNA (cfDNA) methylation patterns and serum protein markers to detect hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), which is the most common form of liver cancer. The test is able to detect HCC at its earliest stages when lesions are still small to enable more curative treatment options.
CANCER
Nature.com

Optimizing immunotherapy for colorectal cancer

Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2021)Cite this article. Important colorectal cancer (CRC) studies in 2021, including a new standard of care for first-line treatment of MSI-H"“dMMR metastatic CRC, single-cell and spatial analysis of primary tumours and investigations of diet in preclinical models of cancer initiation, have provided novel insights into the CRC immune microenvironment.
CANCER
Nature.com

Cerebrospinal fluid liquid biopsies for medulloblastoma

Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology (2021)Cite this article. Cerebrospinal fluid liquid biopsies can enable the characterization and monitoring of medulloblastoma. The analysis of copy-number variations in circulating tumour DNA present in these samples can be used as a biomarker to determine the presence of measurable residual disease, and facilitate the optimal treatment and clinical management of patients with medulloblastoma.
CANCER
Medscape News

Diabetes Tied to Parkinson's Risk, More Rapid Disease Progression

Diabetes mellitus (DM) is associated with Parkinson's disease (PD) development, as well as more severe symptoms and more rapid disease progression, new research suggests. In a systematic review, patients with type 2 diabetes were 34% more likely to develop PD than those without comorbid DM. In addition, patients with both conditions had significantly worse scores on the Unified Parkinson's Disease Rating Scale (UPDRS) and worse cognitive performance.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Author Correction: Transcriptional responses of skeletal stem/progenitor cells to hindlimb unloading and recovery correlate with localized but not systemic multi-systems impacts

In this article Cori N. Booker and Christopher L. Haga should have been denoted as equally contributing authors. The original article has been corrected. These authors contributed equally: Cori N. Booker, Christopher L. Haga. Department of Molecular Medicine, The Scripps Research Institute "“ Scripps Florida, Jupiter, Florida, 33458, USA.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Transcript host-RNA signatures to discriminate bacterial and viral infections in febrile children

Traditional laboratory markers, such as white blood cell count, C-reactive protein, and procalcitonin, failed to discriminate viral and bacterial infections in children. The lack of an accurate diagnostic test has a negative impact on child's care, limiting the ability of early diagnosis and appropriate management of children. This, on the one hand, may lead to delayed recognition of sepsis and severe bacterial infections, which still represent the leading causes of child morbidity and mortality. On the other hand, this may lead to overuse of empiric antibiotic therapies, particularly for specific subgroups of patients, such as infants younger than 90 days of life or neutropenic patients. This approach has an adverse effect on costs, antibiotic resistance, and pediatric microbiota. Transcript host-RNA signatures are a new tool used to differentiate viral from bacterial infections by analyzing the transcriptional biosignatures of RNA in host leukocytes. In this systematic review, we evaluate the efficacy and the possible application of this new diagnostic method in febrile children, along with challenges in its implementation. Our review support the growing evidence that the application of these new tools can improve the characterization of the spectrum of bacterial and viral infections and optimize the use of antibiotics in children.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy