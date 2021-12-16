Back to feedback: aberrant sensorimotor control in music performance under pressure

Smoking increases systemic inflammation and circulating endothelin-1 (ET-1), both of which contribute to an elevated risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD). The present study sought to test the hypothesis that a 12-week smoking cessation intervention would contribute to a long-term reduction in circulating ET-1, tumor necrosis factor-alpha (TNF-Î±), and interleukin-6 (IL-6). 30 individuals participated in a 12-week evidence-based smoking cessation program at Augusta University. Serum cotinine, plasma inflammatory cytokines, and plasma ET-1 were determined at baseline, immediately after the 12-week cessation program (end of treatment, EOT), and 12-months (12M) following the cessation program. Serum cotinine was significantly reduced (p"‰<"‰0.001) at EOT and 12M following the smoking cessation program. Compared to BL (7.0"‰Â±"‰1.6Â pg/mL), TNF-Î± was significantly reduced at EOT (6.3"‰Â±"‰1.5Â pg/mL, p"‰="‰0.001) and 12M (5.2"‰Â±"‰2.7Â pg/mL, p"‰<"‰0.001). ET-1 was significantly lower at EOT (1.9"‰Â±"‰0.6Â pg/mL, p"‰="‰0.013) and at 12M (2.0"‰Â±"‰0.8Â pg/mL, p"‰="‰0.091) following smoking cessation compared with BL (2.3"‰Â±"‰0.6Â pg/mL). BL concentrations of cotinine were significantly associated with basal ET-1 (r"‰="‰0.449, p"‰="‰0.013) and the change in cotinine at 12M following smoking cessation was significantly associated with the change in plasma ET-1 at 12M (r"‰="‰0.457, p"‰="‰0.011). Findings from the present pilot investigation demonstrate that a 12-week smoking cessation program reduces circulating concentrations of ET-1 and TNF-Î± for at least a year. The reduction in serum cotinine was associated with the decrease in circulating ET-1. The attenuation in ET-1 and inflammation may in part, contribute to the lower risk of CVD that is observed with smoking cessation.
