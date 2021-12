As Nebraskans celebrate the holidays and ring in a new year, Nebraska State Troopers will be diligently working to keep roads safe throughout the state. “This time of year is full of joy and celebration,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Ensuring that you always have a sober driver is the best way to prevent this holiday season from being remembered for a tragedy.”

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO