Indie studio Vodeo Games has voluntarily recognized a union formed by employees and independent contractors that is affiliated with major labor union the Communications Workers of America. According to CWA, the group of approximately 10 workers — Vodeo Workers United — has thus become the first certified union at a video game studio in North America. “All workers deserve a union and a say in how their workplace is run, no matter where they work, what their employment status is, or what kind of conditions they work under,” Vodeo Games producer Myriame Lachapelle said in a statement. “We have been inspired...

LABOR ISSUES ・ 2 DAYS AGO