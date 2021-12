Police today confirmed that three men have been arrested in connection with the deaths of a model Christy Giles and her architect friend Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola last month. One of the men, Brandt Osborn, 42, was arrested on the set of CBS’s NCIS: Los Angeles at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Osborn was an extra on the show, being used in a pedestrian scene shooting near the corner of Cahuenga and Hollywood boulevards. While he was arrested on the set, there is no indication that he was anywhere near the primary cast. The alleged victims Giles, a 24-year-old model and aspiring actress, and Cabrales-Arzola...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO