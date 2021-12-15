ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Red Wings promote Criscuolo, Hirose from AHL’s Griffins

By Thomas Hall
 2 days ago

The Detroit Red Wings have recalled forwards Kyle Criscuolo and Taro Hirose from the Grand Rapids Griffins of the American Hockey League, the club announced Wednesday. Just hours after placing forwards Robby Fabbri and Michael Rasmussen in the National Hockey league's COVID-19 protocol, Detroit has called upon some reinforcements ahead of...

Red Wings are latest NHL franchise struck hard by COVID-19

COVID-19 continues to strike the National Hockey League very hard lately, this time, impacting the Detroit Red Wings. On Wednesday, the team announced it had placed forwards Robby Fabbri and Michael Rasmussen in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol, ruling both skaters out indefinitely. If either Fabbri or Rasmussen produces multiple...
Red Wings place Fabbri, Rasmussen in COVID-19 protocol

The Detroit Red Wings have placed forwards Robby Fabbri and Michael Rasmussen in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol, the club announced Wednesday afternoon. Fabbri and Rasmussen will be unable to play for at least 10 days. The NHL’s full 2021–22 COVID-19 protocols can be found here. Neither Fabbri...
GAME DAY: Red Wings take on formidable, but shorthanded, Hurricanes (7:00 p.m. ET, BSDET)

At this point, it’s still not for certain whether Thursday’s game between the Detroit Red Wings and Carolina Hurricanes will even take place. The Hurricanes — like so many teams around the league — are in the midst of a COVID-19 outbreak. Jordan Staal, Sebastian Aho, Andrei Svechnikov, Seth Jarvis, Ian Cole, and Steven Lorentz have all been placed in the National Hockey League’s COVID-19 protocols and will be unavailable for Thursday’s contest.
NHL

Detroit recalls forwards Criscuolo and Hirose

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings today recalled center Kyle Criscuolo and left wing Taro Hirose from the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins. Criscuolo, 29, has played parts of four seasons with the Griffins over two separate stints with the club, rejoining the organization in 2020-21 after signing with Grand Rapids to begin his professional career in 2015-16. Criscuolo logged his 10th career NHL game in Detroit's 4-3 shootout win over Seattle on Dec. 1, marking his Red Wings debut after previously appearing in nine NHL games with Buffalo during the 2017-18 campaign. In 265 AHL games between the Griffins, Rochester Americans, Lehigh Valley Phantoms and San Diego Gulls, he has totaled 155 points (66-89-155), a plus-29 rating and 96 penalty minutes. As a first-year pro in 2016-17, Criscuolo helped the Griffins capture a Calder Cup championship, contributing 41 points (17-24-41) in 76 regular-season games and adding nine points (5-4-9) in 19 postseason contests. This season, the 5-foot-9, 175-pound forward leads the Griffins lead in points-per-game, racking up 17 points (9-8-17) in 15 games.
Game on: Undermanned Hurricanes to face Red Wings after calling up 3 players from AHL

Rod Brind’Amour didn’t want to dwell on the negatives, only talk about the positives. The Carolina Hurricanes coach realized that playing the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday with 16 skaters — 10 forwards and six defensemen — will be a challenge. It’s a product both of the COVID-19 issues that have six Canes players and a training staff member in the NHL protocol and NHL rules on callups under the salary cap.
