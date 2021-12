Visitors to Holy Angels on Sunday night were able to share in the joy of the season with those who care for some of Gaston County's most fragile residents. The second annual "Share the Light" luminary event and drive through of the Belmont campus enabled visitors to witness luminaries, see lighted angels, and view some of the names of those who not only help, but also receive help.

GASTON COUNTY, NC ・ 1 HOUR AGO