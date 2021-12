December is a fine free month for the main library and all branches around the parish. Return any item in good condition and have all fines on the item waived. We will also take 50% off existing fines and charges for lost/damaged items if the balance is paid in full in one lump sum payment during this period. (Conditions may apply with special accounts). This year there is an added incentive for patrons who have old fines on their accounts: we will waive up to $10 with the donation of a child’s gift. (One gift per account). Also new this December at the main library in Ville Platte a new incentive for young readers to continue reading through the holidays is planned!

VILLE PLATTE, LA ・ 12 DAYS AGO