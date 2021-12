HAMMOND – Southeastern Louisiana University will honor its summer and fall 2021 graduates with two commencement ceremonies on Dec. 18 at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., university officials announced. Scheduled in the University Center, the 10 a.m. ceremony will honor graduates in the colleges of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, Education, and Science and Technology, while the 3 p.m. ceremony will honor the colleges of Business and Nursing and Health Sciences.

