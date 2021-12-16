ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Wes Streeting accuses Rishi Sunak of ‘eating out to help out in the US’ amid criticism for California trip

By Kate Plummer
Indy100
Indy100
 21 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qTCyj_0dORI1Ud00

Wes Streeting has savaged Rishi Sunak over his work trip to California, accusing him of “eating out to help out in the United States”.

Speaking about challenges the hospitality sector faces because of an increasing number of people cancelling bookings as omicron spreads before Christmas, the shadow health secretary said Sunak should return to the UK to create “packages of support” for struggling businesses and implied he was having a jolly – referencing the summer 2020 scheme the chancellor enacted to encourage people to attend restaurants.

He said:

“There’s a risk to jobs and that’s why the governments go to come forward with a package of measures and my message to Rishi Sunak is it’s no good eating out to help out in the United States.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

“Get yourself on a plane, get back home, get business leaders around a table with the trade unions to thrash out a package of support that people need.”

It comes as the chancellor faces criticism for being abroad in California while the hospitality and entertainment sector struggle. Spokespeople from his department have told publications the trip is a work trip on official business but some figures have suggested he should return to prioritise the fast-changing omicron situation and its impact on business.

After all, due to the spread of omicron, with chief medical officer Chris Whitty advising people to prioritise social contacts in the lead up to Christmas, trade body UKHospitality have predicted a 40 per cent plunge in takings – and twice that in London – while a former head of the Royal National Theatre warned of a crisis for the entertainment sector.

Despite this, the Treasury has said it has no plans to provide further financial support and has ruled out bringing back the furlough scheme.

Sunak has been widely criticised for this. TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady told the Mirror : “The Chancellor is missing in action.

“The Chancellor should be stood next to the PM, announcing help to pay wages, save jobs and stop businesses going to the wall.”

Meanwhile, James Murray, Labour’s shadow financial secretary to the Treasury, also told the publication: “The Chancellor will have known for days that new guidance may come into place, but he still chose to leave our country’s businesses and workers to fend for themselves.

“It’s unbelievable that instead of putting British businesses first that he’s out of the country.”

A spokesperson from the Treasury reiterated to indy100:

“The chancellor is in the US on a long planned trip conducting government business.”

“He is in constant contact with staff back home and will be speaking to UK hospitality businesses today to hear their concerns.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Hospitality firms slam Treasury for lack of support during ‘pseudo-lockdown’ while Sunak ‘on California trip’

UK hospitality firms have demanded urgent financial support to deal with a dramatic collapse in bookings which is expected to worsen after Boris Johnson warned people to “think carefully” before socialising over Christmas.Restaurant owners warned that the crucial Christmas and new year period was "finished", due to growing fears about the omicron variant and the impact of government guidance to work from home where possible.“Where on earth is the chancellor?” the Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) demanded to know, after Mr Johnson made his most solemn statement yet about the threat posed by omicron in a Downing Street press...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Voices: At the first hissing of the taxpaying goose, Rishi Sunak has turned and fled

Rishi Sunak has a slick press operation. The front-page lead headline in the Daily Express on Wednesday read: “Rishi: my actions prove I’m a low-tax Tory”. And a similar message led The Times today: “Sunak plan to slash taxes”.It’s so slick, it looks desperate. The one thing the chancellor’s actions do not “prove” is that he believes in lower taxes. “Actions speak louder than words,” he told the Express, claiming that spending more public money on universal credit amounted to “cutting taxes for millions of the lowest paid people”.This is redefining the meaning of words so blatantly it would make...
INCOME TAX
The Independent

Rishi Sunak calls for blueprint for tax cuts before next election

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has issued a fresh signal of his determination to cut taxes ahead of the next general election amid concern among Tory MPs at the rising burden on the taxpayer.Mr Sunak has ordered Treasury officials to review options for reducing the tax burden which is set to rise to its highest level for 70 years.The Times reported that the measures could include a 2p cut in the basic rate of income tax and slashing the rate of VAT.Officials were also thought to be considering whether it would be possible to scrap the 45p higher rate of income tax...
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Entertainment
Telegraph

Prepare to bring back furlough, IMF tells Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak must be ready to bring back the furlough scheme to save shops and restaurants, the International Monetary Fund has warned as the spread of the omicron variant threatens further restrictions on the economy. The international financial stability watchdog said the Chancellor should be ready to reintroduce targeted measures...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Sunak cuts short US trip for talks with business chiefs over Omicron crisis

Rishi Sunak is cutting short a trip to the United States for crisis talks with business chiefs as the spread of Omicron and health warnings wreaked havoc on hard-hit pubs and restaurants.The Chancellor has been criticised for going on the trip as the coronavirus variant’s spread led to a wave of cancelled bookings and falling takings across the hospitality sector.UKHospitality boss Kate Nicholls and pub chiefs have made a plea for business rates relief and VAT discounts to be extended, warning that the sector has been knocked harder than expected by the new restrictions.Great to see support for hospitality. Businesses...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Chancellor Rishi Sunak 'tells Sajid Javid offering regular Covid booster jabs to the nation will have major cost implications for the Treasury' amid Whitehall warnings that 'doses do not grow on trees'

Rishi Sunak has told Sajid Javid that making the coronavirus booster jab programme a regular occurrence would have major cost implications for the Treasury, it was claimed today. The Chancellor is said to have warned Department of Health officials in recent meetings that funding the jabs - should they be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Chris Whitty
Person
Wes Streeting
Person
Kay Burley
The Independent

‘Nowhere to be seen’ Rishi Sunak under fire for California trip as hospitality trade collapses

Rishi Sunak has been told to come out of hiding to rescue stricken hospitality and entertainment businesses, after it emerged he is abroad while omicron lays waste to Christmas bookings.Labour and business leaders joined forces to demand the chancellor put forward an urgent package to compensate for customers being urged to cut back on socialising as infections soar.Pubs, hotels and restaurants are predicting a 40 per cent plunge in takings – and twice that in London – while a former head of the Royal National Theatre warned of a crisis for the entertainment sector.The Treasury says it has no...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

So where's the Chancellor? Rishi Sunak under fire over 'long-planned work trip' to California while Omicron wreaks havoc with UK's pubs and restaurants as hospitality bosses demand Chancellor 'shows up' to provide new Covid financial support

Rishi Sunak is under fire after going on a work trip to California while the Omicron coronavirus variant wreaks havoc with the UK economy. The Chancellor is still in the US for what Downing Street has described as a 'long planned trip'. The timing of the visit has prompted criticism...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Nicola Sturgeon tells Scots to ‘stay at home’ and demands Boris Johnson brings back business support

Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon has urged Scots to “stay at home” for now as she strengthened her warning about the rise of the omicron variant.Ms Sturgeon urged people to “reduce your contact” with others households as she warned that omicron is likely to be the dominant strain of Covid in Scotland from tomorrow.“For now, please stay at home much more than you normally would, and as much as is feasible,” the SNP leader said during her statement in the Scottish parliament on Thursday.Although Ms Sturgeon stressed she was not introducing legal rules at this stage, she warned that...
U.K.
The Guardian

Forget levelling up: Rishi Sunak is deliberately increasing tax injustice

A wise tax plan silently vanished last week. The chancellor was due to narrow a notorious tax loophole for the wealthy by raising capital gains tax. Now, in a quiet reverse ferret, he won’t. You might think any chancellor in these harsh times would collect what they could, and that this policy would be voter friendly, raising large sums from a few of the richest. But it would no doubt displease Tory donors and the influencers who will choose their next leader.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury Department#Omicron#Labour Shadow Health#Sec#Kayburley
Telegraph

Rishi Sunak told to abandon tax rises as omicron surges

Rishi Sunak has been urged to put a £12bn tax raid on hold after the Bank of England warned that the new coronavirus variant poses a risk to the British economy. Lord Bilimoria, the chairman of Cobra beer and head of lobby group the Confederation of British Industry, said it is "absolutely the wrong time" to raise taxes given the threat facing the economy.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Rishi Sunak’s Treasury admits holding ‘office drinks’ during lockdown

Officials at Rishi Sunak's Treasury have admitted holding "drinks" in their office while the country was in lockdown last year.Around two dozen civil servants broke out the booze at their desks on November 25, 2020 – the day of the autumn statement.The chancellor last week denied attending any drinks parties – though he declined to give an answer about what his advisors and officials had got up to.It comes after more than a week of anger over a bash at No.10 at the height of lockdown.The event's Treasury counterpart took place when non-essential shops, leisure and entertainment venues were closed.Pubs,...
U.S. DEPARTMENT OF THE TREASURY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Indy100

Tory MP Joy Morrissey criticised for ‘attacking’ Chris Whitty over omicron press briefing guidance

A Tory MP has faced criticism for comments she made about Chris Whitty, suggesting he should “defer” to Boris Johnson’s judgement on Covid. Joy Morrissey, who you might remember as the American-born MP who campaigned for every household in the UK to get a photo of the Queen, sparked controversy after she posted a tweet – which she has since deleted – criticising the chief medical officer for offering his views on Covid.
POLITICS
theeastcountygazette.com

$1,100 Surprise Stimulus Will Hit Your Bank Account This December

The approximately $1 trillion in national assistant distributed to millions of households by three stimulus checks served several people. Still, there is no proof that the national government will give out a fourth stimulus debt. Some States Personal Funds. Corona Virus Delta alternatives are spreading over the nation, mentioning the...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Indy100

Indy100

140K+
Followers
7K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy