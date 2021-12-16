ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Bryan Signs Collective Bargaining Agreement With Educational Administrators’ Association

By Press release
stjohnsource.com
 1 day ago

On Nov. 16, Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. signed the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the Government of the Virgin Islands and the Educational...

stjohnsource.com

Comments / 0

Related
Spotlight News

Educational Conference Board supports planned 2.4B aid

ALBANY — The seven leading statewide educational organizations issued a report today that includes strong support for the state’s planned $2.4 billion school aid increase for 2022-23 and for the pledge to fully fund Foundation Aid over the next two state budgets. Titled, “Rising to the Occasion: Investing in Student Success in Extraordinary Times,” the […]
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Collective Bargaining#Eaa
northernpublicradio.org

There's a major shortage of early childhood educators. A new initiative offers full scholarships to recruit hundreds of teachers.

The teacher shortage impacts even Illinois’ youngest students. Many early childhood and preschool programs have empty classrooms because they simply don’t have enough teachers to cover them. Dr. Lynda Ransdell is the dean of the College of Health and Human Sciences at Northern Illinois University. She says at NIU, their...
EDUCATION
Columbia Star

Richland One principal named top administrator by State Educational Office Professionals Association

Southeast Middle School Principal Inger Ferguson has been named Educational Administrator of the Year by the South Carolina Association of Educational Office Professionals (SCAEOP). Ferguson advanced to compete for the state-level honor after being named Administrator of the Year by the organization’s Richland County chapter. “I am humbled and...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
stjohnsource.com

DOE Says Schools Returning to In-Class Learning Come January

During Tuesday’s Education and Workforce Development hearing, committee members had concerns over the readiness of U.S. Virgin Islands public schools when they were told the V.I. Department of Education is aiming to reopen on Jan. 10, 2022. Education Commissioner Racquel Berry-Benjamin said beginning the second week in January, students...
EDUCATION
cnybj.com

AmeriCU opens education and administrative center in Clay

CLAY, N.Y. — AmeriCU has opened an administrative and education center at 7466 Oswego Road in Clay. The new, multi-use facility will provide credit-union employees with opportunities for additional training and resources to “better serve AmeriCU members and to enhance the overall member experience,” the credit union said. AmeriCU bought...
CLAY, NY
stjohnsource.com

Governor Bryan Announces Advisory Council Aimed at Engaging Young Virgin Islanders in Government Decision-Making

During a press conference at the RT Park on St. Croix on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, Governor Albert Bryan Jr. introduced the five-member leadership board of his newly appointed Governor’s Millennial Council, which is a group of 14 young adults who Governor Bryan has tasked with providing the younger generation’s perspective for assisting the Bryan-Roach Administration’s policy decisions.
POLITICS
Reporter

Newtown Borough approves collective bargaining agreement with its police officers

NEWTOWN BOROUGH >> The Newtown Borough Council on Tuesday voted to approve a four year collective bargaining agreement with its full-time police officers. Under the terms of the contract, the borough’s five full-time officers will receive an eight percent salary increase in 2022, six percent in 2023, four percent in 2024 and three percent in 2025.
NEWTOWN, PA
CBS Denver

Report: More Than Half Of Colorado Educators In State Union Considering Changing Careers

(CBS4) – Colorado’s public education system is in crisis. That’s according to the Colorado Department of Education report released on Tuesday by Colorado’s largest union for teachers and support staff. Across Colorado, schools are operating with less staff, more pressure and flat funding and have been for some time. (credit: CBS) “It’s things like that that we believe are leading to 67% of people saying they are considering leaving the profession,” Aime Baca-Oehlert said. Baca-Oehlert is the President of the Colorado Education Association, the state’s largest union for teachers and support staff. She says that was a major red flag from their annual State...
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Group of mothers in Tennessee want ban on schools teaching any aspect of civil rights history

A group of conservative moms in Tennessee crusading against "critical race theory" has expanded the scope of their objections, now campaigning against teaching details about the civil rights movement in schools. According to Judd Legum on Twitter, the group of mothers, called "Moms for Liberty," filed a complaint with the Tennessee Department of Education demanding it remove several civil rights-focused books from its school curriculum. The targeted books include Frances Ruffin's "Martin Luther King Jr and the March on Washington," and "Ruby Bridges Goes to School: My True Story" by Ruby Bridges. The group cited photos in the Ruffin...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy