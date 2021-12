Roku has added Discovery Plus to its lineup of streaming apps in the UK and Ireland, following the launch of the app on Roku streaming devices in the US, Canada and Brazil. As reported by Pocket-lint, the Discovery Plus streaming app can now be downloaded directly from the Roku Channel Store in the UK and Ireland. You can subscribe directly from your Roku device, too, with memberships costing £4.99 / €5.99 a month. New customers can also opt for a 7-day free trial, if you fancy taking Discovery Plus for a test drive before committing to the monthly subscription.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO