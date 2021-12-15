ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

The Fed’s New Dot Plot After Its December Rate Meeting

investing.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve’s so-called dot plot, which the U.S. central bank uses to signal its outlook for the path of interest rates, shows officials expect to raise the fed funds rate three times next year and three times...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

Fed Meeting: Faster Taper Looms But What Will The Dot Plot Reveal?

The Federal Reserve will conclude its final meeting of the year on Wednesday, announcing its decision at 19:00 GMT. Chair Jerome Powell has already dropped some hints as to what to expect after his hawkish pivot last week when he testified before Congress. Most FOMC members seem to be on board with accelerating the pace at which bond purchases are tapered given the relentless rise in inflation. The question is, will they be equally as hawkish when it comes to raising interest rates, or has the Omicron variant upset the rosy outlook for the US economy? Ahead of the meeting, dollar bulls are feeling reinvigorated.
BUSINESS
AFP

Fed official sees first US rate hike in spring 2022

With inflation expected to remain high for some time, the US central bank is likely to raise interest rates soon after it ends its bond-buying program in March, a Federal Reserve board member said Friday. The Fed earlier this week announced it will accelerate the end to its stimulus program after inflation last month saw its biggest jump in nearly four decades, with price increases on a wide array of goods hitting US consumers and businesses. Fed Governor Christopher Waller said the decision announced Wednesday gives policymakers the ability to respond quickly with an increase in the benchmark lending rate, which he expects "will be warranted shortly after our asset purchases end" in the spring. Asked to be more precise about the timing, Waller said, "We'd like to put March on the table as a possible date to start lifting (interest rates) if we need to."
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Financial Times

Fed official says first interest rate rise could come as soon as March

The Federal Reserve could raise interest rates as early as March in the face of “alarmingly high inflation”, according to a senior US central bank official. Christopher Waller, a Fed governor, on Friday endorsed the central bank’s decision this week to accelerate how quickly it scales back its asset purchase programme so that the stimulus ends altogether several months earlier than initially outlined in November.
BUSINESS
Washington Post

Fed Needs to Go Beyond Doubling Its Taper Rate

After the hot inflation numbers out of the U.S. on Friday, it would be inadvisable and unfortunate if the Federal Reserve were to resist at its policy meeting this week what have become broad-based calls for it to double the rate at which it is tapering its monthly bond purchases. In fact, the Fed should go well beyond that.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Frankfurt#Berlin#Fed#The Federal Reserve#Ecb#The European Central Bank#German#Infarm#Trump
Fortune

Federal Reserve doubles taper of bond-buying, will raise rates three times in 2022

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Federal Reserve officials intensified their battle against the hottest inflation in a generation by shifting to an earlier end of their asset-buying program and signaling they favor raising interest rates in 2022 at a faster pace than economists were expecting.
BUSINESS
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin, Ether Spike After Fed Announce No Change To Interest Rates

The price of major cryptocurrencies soared on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve announced that it will accelerate the tapering of its asset purchases, with the program set to expire in March, and that the benchmark interest rate would be raised three times next year. Following the Fed’s announcement, Bitcoin soared...
BUSINESS
CFO.com

Fed Shifts Toward Rate Hikes Next Year

The U.S. Federal Reserve signaled Wednesday it is preparing to raise interest rates as it shifts toward easing inflationary pressures in the economy. After a two-day meeting, the Fed’s policy-making committee said the central bank was “committed to using its full range of tools to support the U.S. economy in this challenging time, thereby promoting its maximum employment and price stability goals.”
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

NZD/USD bounced off new YTD low at 0.6700, hovers around 0.6750s after Fed

NZD/USD reached a year-to-date low at 0.6700, as the Fed decided to increase the speed of the bond taper. The Federal Reserve Board members eye three rate hikes in 2022 and three in 2023. NZD/USD Technical Outlook: Bullish in the short-term, but downside risks remain. After reaching a new year-to-date...
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Markets Insider

The fear of rate hikes ahead of the Fed meeting is causing investors to hoard cash, flashing a contrarian 'buy' signal for stocks, Bank of America says

Investors' fear over potential interest rate hikes by the Fed surged in Bank of America's latest fund manager survey. The fear of hawkish central banks has sparked a jump in cash raising by investors, creating a contrarian buy signal. "Investors [are] very cautious but few [are] outright bearish," Bank of...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Rates Spark: Fed's U-Turn Week

The Fed’s hawkish shift looms large over rates markets, and overshadows more dovish decisions by the BoE and ECB. We view long-end rates as capped, but short yields could make more headway, for instance on a US upside data print surprise. A cap on long-end yields. Price action in...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Fed dot plot to determine near-term direction in the US dollar – Goldman Sachs

Analysts at Goldman Sachs offer their near-term outlook on the US dollar, citing that it depends on the Fed’s dot plot graph. “The currency's near-term direction will likely be determined by the Fed: if the "dot plot" at this week's FOMC meeting shows a two-hike median for 2022 we may see the recent weakness extend while a baseline of three or more hikes for 2022 would likely result in a return to USD appreciation.”
BUSINESS
americanmilitarynews.com

China creating ‘brain-control weapons’ and weaponizing biotech, US says

The U.S. Department of Commerce suspects a Chinese military academy and eleven of its associated research institutes are developing technology to support the Chinese military, including brain-control weaponry. On Friday, the Commerce Department added 37 Chinese, Georgian, Malaysian, and Turkish entities to the restricted Entity List. The Commerce Department took...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy