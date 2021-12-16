Giving bug-like bots a boost

A path to higher forms of humor is a well-rounded education in all the things that make us humans human. Last summer, in the brief interlude between the first and second lockdowns, my wife and I slipped out to the cinema to see the new Christopher Nolan film, “Tenet.” Like “Memento” on steroids, this promised to be a head-wrecking time-travel yarn in which shadowy figures use cod science to move backward through time. The next day, I summarized our experience in an email to a fellow Nolan fan:

COMPUTER SCIENCE ・ 7 HOURS AGO