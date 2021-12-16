ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engineering

Giving bug-like bots a boost

By Adam Zewe, MIT News Office
mit.edu
 1 day ago

When it comes to robots, bigger isn’t always better. Someday, a swarm of insect-sized robots might pollinate a field of crops or search for survivors amid the rubble of a collapsed building. MIT researchers have demonstrated diminutive drones that can zip around with bug-like agility and resilience, which...

news.mit.edu

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

The ‘world’s most advanced,’ realistic robot is here to terrify you

Get ready for Will Smith to say, “I told you so.”. A scarily realistic robot with lifelike facial features and expressions that can “develop interaction” with people has just been unveiled by Britain-based tech company Engineered Arts. Now available for purchase or rent for an undisclosed sum, the relatable android...
ENGINEERING
WESH

Scientists created the world's first living robots. Now, they can reproduce from frog cells

Scientists in the United States have created robots that can spontaneously self-replicate in what they’re calling a "profound" discovery. The study, published on Monday in Proceedings of the National Academy of Science, found that these computer-designed and hand-assembled organisms called "xenobots" can reproduce in a method not seen in plants and animals, CTV reported.
ENGINEERING
ScienceBlog.com

Human-like brain helps robot out of a maze

A maze is a popular device among psychologists to assess the learning capacity of mice or rats. But how about robots? Can they learn to successfully navigate the twists and turns of a labyrinth? Now, researchers at the Eindhoven University of Technology (TU/e) and the Max Planck Institute for Polymer Research in Mainz, Germany, have proven they can.
ENGINEERING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Chen
The Verge

A humanoid robot makes eerily lifelike facial expressions

Engineered Arts, a UK-based designer and manufacturer of humanoid robots, recently showed off one of its most lifelike creations in a video posted on YouTube. The robot, called Ameca, is shown making a series of incredibly human-like facial expressions. At the start of the video, Ameca appears to “wake up,”...
ENGINEERING
natureworldnews.com

Xenobots: World's First Ever Robots That Learned to Reproduce Itself

According to a peer-reviewed article published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences on Monday, researchers who constructed what they claim are the world's first living robots now declare that they can reproduce in an unprecedented fashion. The robots in question aren't made of silicon and metal; instead,...
ENGINEERING
mit.edu

MIT News | Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Wired reporter Matt Simon spotlights CSAIL’s ‘Evolution Gym,’ a virtual environment where robot design is entirely computer generated. “There’s a potential to find new, unexpected robot designs, and it also has potential to get more high-performing robots overall,” says Prof. Wojciech Matusik. “If you start from very, very basic structures, how much intelligence can you really create?”
ENGINEERING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robotics#Soft Robots#Bots#Mit#D#Micro Robotics Laboratory#Eecs
geekwire.com

WellSaid and Five9 make bots sound more like humans when they take your call

Earlier this year, Seattle-based WellSaid Labs helped create an AI disk jockey with a voice that sounds like it’s coming from a flesh-and-blood DJ. Now WellSaid’s lifelike voice bots could be coming to a customer-service line near you. California-based Five9 says it will incorporate WellSaid’s voice synthesis technology into its...
TECHNOLOGY
mit.edu

Nonsense can make sense to machine-learning models

For all that neural networks can accomplish, we still don’t really understand how they operate. Sure, we can program them to learn, but making sense of a machine’s decision-making process remains much like a fancy puzzle with a dizzying, complex pattern where plenty of integral pieces have yet to be fitted.
COMPUTERS
ZDNet

2022: A major revolution in robotics

For a while now, those who track robotics development have taken note of a quiet revolution in the sector. While self-driving cars have grabbed all the headlines, the work happening at the intersection of AI, machine vision, and machine learning is fast becoming the foundation for the next phase of robotics.
ENGINEERING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Engineering
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computer Science
mit.edu

Machine learning speeds up vehicle routing

Waiting for a holiday package to be delivered? There’s a tricky math problem that needs to be solved before the delivery truck pulls up to your door, and MIT researchers have a strategy that could speed up the solution. The approach applies to vehicle routing problems such as last-mile...
TECHNOLOGY
scitechdaily.com

New Artificial Intelligence System Enables Machines That See the World More Like Humans Do

A new “common-sense” approach to computer vision enables artificial intelligence that interprets scenes more accurately than other systems do. Computer vision systems sometimes make inferences about a scene that fly in the face of common sense. For example, if a robot were processing a scene of a dinner table, it might completely ignore a bowl that is visible to any human observer, estimate that a plate is floating above the table, or misperceive a fork to be penetrating a bowl rather than leaning against it.
SOFTWARE
mit.edu

Characters for good, created by artificial intelligence

As it becomes easier to create hyper-realistic digital characters using artificial intelligence, much of the conversation around these tools has centered on misleading and potentially dangerous deepfake content. But the technology can also be used for positive purposes — to revive Albert Einstein to teach a physics class, talk through a career change with your older self, or anonymize people while preserving facial communication.
SOFTWARE
mit.edu

Does Not Compute: Why Machines Need a Practical Sense of Humor

A path to higher forms of humor is a well-rounded education in all the things that make us humans human. Last summer, in the brief interlude between the first and second lockdowns, my wife and I slipped out to the cinema to see the new Christopher Nolan film, “Tenet.” Like “Memento” on steroids, this promised to be a head-wrecking time-travel yarn in which shadowy figures use cod science to move backward through time. The next day, I summarized our experience in an email to a fellow Nolan fan:
COMPUTER SCIENCE
Cosmos

Robotic hand dexterous enough to use tweezers

Humanoid robots are a staple of science fiction, from C-3PO in Star Wars to Data in Star Trek, and they’re also now used widely in today’s world of medicine and biotechnology. But these robots still face some problems – they have never really been very good at using...
ENGINEERING
Phys.org

A classical machine learning technique for easier segmentation of mummified remains

A team of researchers from the University of Malta and the European Synchrotron Radiation Facility in France has developed a new segmentation method for viewing the inside of mummified remains. In their paper posted on the open access site PLOS ONE, the group describes their new technique and how well it worked when tested on mummified animals.
SCIENCE
mit.edu

Q&A: Cathy Wu on developing algorithms to safely integrate robots into our world

Cathy Wu is the Gilbert W. Winslow Assistant Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering and a member of the MIT Institute for Data, Systems, and Society. As an undergraduate, Wu won MIT’s toughest robotics competition, and as a graduate student took the University of California at Berkeley’s first-ever course on deep reinforcement learning. Now back at MIT, she’s working to improve the flow of robots in Amazon warehouses under the Science Hub, a new collaboration between the tech giant and the MIT Schwarzman College of Computing. Outside of the lab and classroom, Wu can be found running, drawing, pouring lattes at home, and watching YouTube videos on math and infrastructure via 3Blue1Brown and Practical Engineering. She recently took a break from all of that to talk about her work.
ENGINEERING

Comments / 0

Community Policy