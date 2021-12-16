ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reddit jumps on IPO bandwagon with confidential filing

Gazette
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Reddit Inc, whose message boards became the go-to destination for day traders during this year's meme stock frenzy, said on Wednesday it had confidentially filed for an initial public offering with U.S. securities regulators. Reuters first reported on Reddit's IPO plans in September. The social media company is...

gazette.com

hypebeast.com

Reddit Files to Go Public

Reddit announced earlier this week that it has started the process of taking the company public, by filing a confidential S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission. “The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined,” the company wrote in its announcement. “The initial public offering is expected to occur after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions.”
irei.com

TPG files IPO paperwork

Private equity firm TPG has submitted paperwork for an initial public offering in the United States. It listed an offer size of $100 million in an S-1 filing. TPG has about $109 billion in assets listed. Total revenues this year have been almost $4 billion, and profits stand at more than $1.7 billion, it said in its prospectus, reported the Financial Times.
CFO.com

Reddit Eyeing IPO at Valuation of $15B

After several successful rounds of private funding that have brought its valuation to $10 billion, Reddit is testing the IPO waters. The social media platform known as the internet’s town hall said it confidentially filed paperwork with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial public offering, with the number of shares to be offered and the price range yet to be determined.
US News and World Report

Analysis: Reddit IPO to Test Social Media Platform's 'Meme' Stock Hype

(Reuters) - Reddit users have helped fuel dozens of "meme" stock rallies this year, from retailer GameStop Corp to movie operator AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. Some analysts are skeptical this will be the social media platform's saving grace as it prepares to sell its own shares in the stock market.
9to5Mac

Reddit IPO planned, but details under wraps for now

A Reddit IPO (initial public offering) plan has been announced by the company, which would allow its shares to be publicly traded …. Reddit has revealed that it is in discussions with the SEC, but is using a confidential process designed to allow it to withhold details until any arrangements have been finalized. The company is merely notifying its intentions, via a three-paragraph statement.
MarketWatch

Private equity firm TPG files IPO to trade on the Nasdaq

Private equity firm TPG Partners LLC on Thursday filed its initial public offering to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol TPG. The Fort Worth, Texas, financial firm that previously operated under the name Texas Pacific Group plans to raise up to $100 million, but the dollar figure will most likely change once the company sets its estimated price range. JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, TPG Capital BD and BofA Securities are leading the IPO's underwriting roster of 23 banks. Founded in 1992, TPG currently counts about $109 billion of assets under management, with 912 employees. TPG reported $3.8 billion of net income and $3.9 billion of revenue in the nine months ended Sept. 30, compared to net income of $295.2 million and revenue of $564.4 million in the year-ago period.
investing.com

WallStreetBets Jokes of Pumping Reddit Stock After IPO Filing

(Bloomberg) -- It took approximately zero seconds for Reddit users to dissect the social media platform's short announcement on Wednesday that it had filed for a confidential initial public offering. On WallStreetBets, the subreddit responsible for igniting this year’s meme stock craze, the pile-ons were plentiful, the profanity more so....
internationalinvestment.net

Reddit confidentially applies to take company public

Reddit has lodged a confidential filing for an initial public offering with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as the firm prepares to debut on the stock market following a year which propelled the company into the financial market spotlight. The social media company said it has yet to determine how...
CBS News

Reddit says it has filed for an IPO

Reddit has filed for an initial public offering through a confidential draft registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. While the timing of the IPO is unclear, the filing comes after a strong year of public offerings for technology companies. It also comes after Reddit's own WallStreetBets group...
DEALBREAKER

Reddit Files To Become Meme Stock Of Its Own

Antonio Zugaldia, CC BY 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0>, via Wikimedia Commons. Reddit injected a little life in the market at the beginning of this year, and it’s hoping to do the same at the beginning of next. Reddit Inc., the social media platform that helped fuel this year’s meme stock frenzy,...
Law.com

Reddit Files for IPO After Igniting the Year’s Meme Stock Frenzy

Reddit has encountered controversy for a relatively hands-off approach toward moderation on the site, which critics have said allows racism and violent speech to fester. Reddit Inc., the social media platform that helped fuel this year’s meme stock frenzy, said it has confidentially filed for an initial public offering.
Bryant Le

Reddit User Loses Life Savings on Palantir Options

Many individual investors — many of them, followers of a popular, juvenile Reddit page called Wall Street Bets — have gambled their savings for the chance of massively beating the stock market. Although Wall Street Bets is subreddit where participants discuss stock and options trading, it has become notable for its colorful and profane jargon, aggressive trading strategies, and for playing a major role in the Gamestop short squeeze.
TechCrunch

A few questions about the impending Reddit IPO

Social hub Reddit filed to go public, TechCrunch reports. You know what that means: It’s time to ask questions. The Exchange explores startups, markets and money. every morning on TechCrunch+ or get The Exchange newsletter every Saturday. Often The Exchange digs into topics and companies that we cannot claim...
MarketRealist

Reddit Files for IPO: Date, Price, and Valuation, Explained

There has been a frenzy in U.S. IPO markets for the last 20 months. Social media companies have also joined the party. After Rumble and TMTG (Tump Media & Technology Group), which are listing through a SPAC reverse merger, Reddit has also filed confidentially for an IPO. Here are the details about the IPO date, price, and prospective valuation.
Bryant Le

Reddit User Down $200,000+ From Tesla Options

Many individual investors — many of them, followers of a popular Reddit page called Wall Street Bets — have gambled their savings for the chance of massively beating the stock market. One reddit user, u/oqidjxj gambled $280,000 into Tesla call options expiring on December 17th. (Post by the user can be found here. I am simply writing an article on an event that happened on Reddit.)
The US Sun

What is Dogecoin and why is the price going up?

DOGECOIN has been considered by many to be a "joke" cryptocurrency, but interest in the coin has boomed recently. The crypto coin took a significant dip earlier this year, at one stage hitting below $0.2, but what is the price of it now?. But first, a word of warning: you...
MarketRealist

How High Can DESO Go After its Coinbase Listing?

The DESO Coinbase listing has excited fans on Reddit and elsewhere because they expect the crypto to explode. Coinbase is the top crypto exchange in the U.S. and a favorite trading platform for big investors. For example, Tesla made its $1.5 billion Bitcoin purchase on Coinbase. What’s DESO's price prediction after the Coinbase listing?
