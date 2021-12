All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Briscoe Western Art Museum will present Cowboy Christmas, featuring a day of family fun exploring the museum with holiday crafts, hot cocoa and cookies. A special 12 Days of Christmas scavenger hunt will lead visitors through the Briscoe’s collection, and there will be Christmas crafts and coloring sheets to enjoy onsite or take home. A stroll through the museum’s McNutt Sculpture Garden is the perfect path to enjoy the River Walk and all of its holiday beauty.

