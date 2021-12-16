In Kashmir, closed mosque raises questions about India’s religious freedom

A Qatari activist is safe and well despite disappearing from public view for more than two months, a Qatari official said on Thursday following speculation over her well-being. Noof al-Maadeed, who claimed threats to her safety before her social media accounts went silent in October, was healthy but had requested privacy, the official told AFP. Maadeed was "safe and in good health, but... unable to speak publicly due to a request for privacy", said the official who spoke on condition of anonymity. Her case comes at a time of heightened focus on human rights in the gas-rich Gulf country, a year before it hosts football's World Cup.

