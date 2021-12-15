François Louncény Fall (UNOCA) on the Central African region- Security Council, 8933rd meeting

Report of the Secretary-General on the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (S/2021/987). Mission head and Special Representative of the Secretary-General Bintou Keita to brief.
Reports of the Secretary-General on the Sudan and South Sudan. Report of the Secretary-General on the situation in the Sudan and the activities of the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (S/2021/1008).
- Mr. Volker Perthes, Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Sudan and Head of the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS) will brief reporters at the Security Council Stakeout. Situation in the Sudan and the activities of the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in the Sudan...
The Security council members will review the activities of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in implementing Security Council resolution 2118 (2013) and the relevant provisions of the OPCW Executive Council decisions in relation to the elimination of the Syrian chemical weapons programme during the period from 24 October to 23 November 2021.
Serious concerns over alleged severe human rights violations and abuses in Ethiopia should be investigated by an international rights probe, the Human Rights Council agreed in a vote on Friday. In a special session held at the request of the European Union, to discuss the impact of conflict that began...
Norway and Niger are organizing a United Nations Security Council Arria-Formula. meeting on the protection of education in conflict. This meeting will focus on the protection of education, as stipulated in the recently adopted UNSCR 2601 (2021). The resolution reaffirms the right to education and its fundamental contribution to the...
Finding a national consensus to move forward following October’s military takeover of Sudan’s government, and subsequent reappointment of the civilian Prime Minister, is going to be a challenge, but discussions to restore trust are underway. That’s according to the top UN official in the country, Volker Perthes, who...
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres today announced the appointment of Joyce Msuya of the United Republic of Tanzania as Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Deputy Emergency Relief Coordinator in the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. She succeeds Ursula Mueller of Germany to whom the Secretary-General is...
On Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin criticized the U.S. military’s decision not to punish those behind an August airstrike that killed 10 civilians and said the U.S. can no longer use the “pretext” of supporting democracy and human rights to act around the world. “While...
Sharbat Gula was photographed in 1984 in a refugee camp on the Afghanistan-Pakistan border, where she resided with her family when she was 12 years old. Now she ran away from Afghanistan again, this time with her daughters. After the Taliban seized power, the situation for Gula and her family...
The Biden administration has begun issuing denials to Afghans seeking to emigrate to the United States through the humanitarian parole process, after a system that typically processes 2,000 applications annually has been flooded with more than 30,000. Why it matters: Afghans face steeper odds and longer processes for escaping to...
DOHA, Qatar — Afghanistan's Taliban rulers believe that women "must have the right to education and to work," the spokesman for the Taliban's political office in Doha tells NPR. "Our endeavors are underway now to solve this problem," Muhammad Naeem Wardak says. Speaking in Arabic in a wide-ranging, 40-minute...
Hamdullah Mohib, onetime national security adviser to former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, says one of Afghan leadership's biggest mistakes was not understanding the near certainty of the United States' decision to withdraw from Afghanistan. Mohib made the comments during an interview with CBS "Face the Nation" moderator and chief foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan.
The U.S. and a host of other countries “are deeply concerned by reports of summary killings and enforced disappearances” of former members of Afghanistan’s security forces, they said in a joint statement. “We underline that the alleged actions constitute serious human rights abuses and contradict the Taliban’s announced amnesty,” said...
The US drone strike that killed 10 civilians in Kabul, including seven children, is an atrocity, the Chinese Foreign Ministry has said, calling for the international community to hold the United States accountable for war crimes. "While the US talked about 'democracy' and 'human rights' at the 'Summit for Democracy',...
Islamabad [Pakistan], December 7 (ANI): Condemning the Afghan Taliban over the alleged summary killings of dozens of former security forces personnel and enforced disappearances, the US and Western countries joined hands, expressing deep concerns over instances of serious human rights abuses, a media report said. The group of nations expressed...
A Chinese Navy official "meowed" during an angry warning to the US military, a re-surfaced video captures. The bizarre incident occurred when a US Navy jet flew past artificial islands in the Spratly chain where China has built up fortifications. A Chinese military official says over the radio: "Leave immediately...
(AP) – All the former hostages from a U.S.-based missionary group kidnapped in Haiti in October have been flown out of the country after a two-month ordeal, the leader of their Ohio-based missions organization said Friday, as he also extended an offer of forgiveness to their captors. David Troyer, general director of Christian Aid Ministries, […]
