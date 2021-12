When the time comes to book a luxurious vacation retreat, look no further than Stay One Degree. The Stay One Degree business model is unparalleled in the vacation home market as it is a community of like-minded luxury travelers supported by a social network who have access to an exclusive portfolio of homes all over the world. Think LinkedIn for jet-setters. Already well established in the UK, Europe and Asia, Stay One Degree is expanding into the US market with the opening of its Miami office with plans to develop additional offices over the next 12 months.

LIFESTYLE ・ 6 DAYS AGO