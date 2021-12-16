EDITORIAL: All probes into school shooting should be welcome

A 15-year-old student opened fire at his Michigan high school on Tuesday, killing three teenagers and wounding eight other people before surrendering to police, authorities said, in what was the deadliest US school shooting so far this year. In February 2018, a man with an AR-15 assault rifle opened fire in his former high school in Parkland, Florida, killing 17, in the deadliest-ever high school shooting.
The teen accused of carrying out a deadly shooting at his Michigan high school allegedly had the gun in his backpack during a meeting with administrators and his parents just three hours before the attack.Ethan Crumbley, 15, is accused of shooting dead four classmates and wounding seven others at Oxford High School on Tuesday afternoon with a gun his father purchased four days prior.Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald on Thursday said investigators believe Mr Crumbley had the gun in his backpack when he arrived at school that morning.Ms McDonald said the teen was believed to have brought the backpack...
JOHNSTOWN, Pa, (AP) — Authorities say they believe two teenagers arrested on conspiracy and other charges after a trespassing incident at a western Pennsylvania high school may have been planning a shooting at the school. Logan Pringle, 17, of Conemaugh Township and Preston Hinebaugh, 16, of Upper Yoder Township, were charged as adults in Cambria […]
The family of one of the students who was shot during a mass shooting at Oxford High School is suing the school district, its officials and employees for "willfully misrepresenting the dangers" of a possible shooting and for allegedly acting recklessly after identifying the troubling behaviour of suspected gunman Ethan Crumbley. According to CNN, the lawsuit was brought by Jeffrey and Brandi Franz, whose child, Riley Franz, was shot in the neck. Riley survived the shooting, which left four students dead and seven people, including Riley, injured. The lawsuit is seeking more than $100m in damages and has requested...
The suspect in the shooting this week at Oxford High School in Oxford, Michigan, is named Ethan Crumbley. But Anderson Cooper refuses to say his name. On his show on Wednesday, the CNN anchor presented a tear-jerking tribute to the four students who were killed this week at the school.
“Gun ownership is a right, and with that right comes great responsibility.” So said Michigan prosecutor Karen D. McDonald as she announced criminal charges against the parents of Ethan Crumbley, the 15-year-old boy accused of fatally shooting four of his schoolmates at Oxford High School on Nov. 30. Ms. McDonald sent a much-needed message that adults who — either negligently or knowingly — enable gun-fueled rampages will be held accountable.
The family of a 13-year-old student fatally shot by another boy at Washington Middle School has filed a lawsuit alleging Albuquerque Public Schools officials could have prevented Bennie Hargrove’s death had they investigated rumors of a handgun on campus. The suit also names as defendants the parents of Juan Saucedo...
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The parents of the boy accused of killing four students at a Michigan high school are now facing involuntary manslaughter charges. The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office filed the charges on Friday. Prosecutors say Jennifer and James Crumbley, the parents of accused shooter Ethan Crumbley, should be held accountable for the death of the students.
PONTIAC, Mich. — A third party will investigate events at Oxford High School that occurred before a school shooting that left four students dead and six other students and a teacher wounded, the Michigan district’s superintendent said. Oxford Community Schools Superintendent Tim Throne said in a statement that he called...
It’s a story that’s become all too familiar lately: On Nov. 30, a 15-year-old in Michigan brought a gun his father purchased on Black Friday to school, killing four students and wounding seven others. What’s different about this case is that prosecutors have charged the boy’s parents with involuntary manslaughter.
Once again, gun violence has been visited upon a high school. Once again, feelings and opinions are running high as parents, schoolmates, the school administration and prosecutors are mulling the questions: How could this have happened and who is to blame?. Four students were killed and seven others were injured...
It was over the Thanksgiving holiday that I shared the thought that I’m glad I’m not raising school-age children in this day and age given all of the dangers in the world. Not long after, the headlines were filled with news coming out of Michigan about a 15-year-old killing three of his fellow students and injuring eight others.
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. — Trussville police have given the "all clear" and believe students are safe following an investigation into a school shooting threat Tuesday morning. Police Chief Eric Rush said officers responded to the threat made by a student at Hewitt-Trussville Middle School. Rush said that the student sent a group text saying he was being bullied and was going to "shoot the school up."
Michigan authorities are moving forward with a broad investigation into Tuesday's school shooting, including a probe into the possibility of an accomplice to the suspect's parents and of the actions taken after school officials were warned about the teen's allegedly disturbing behavior. Appearing on video Saturday morning, parents James and...
When you become a parent, you instantly assume immense responsibility. When you are a parent in a household where a gun is stored, that responsibility meshes with heavy risk. It’s up to parents to mitigate that risk, which boils down to a simple mandate. Make sure your child or teen cannot get to that gun, so that no harm can come to them or anyone else.
"Not all threats are equal." At least a dozen school districts around the United States, including several in Massachusetts, are on alert after posts on social media warned of violence in classrooms Friday. But law enforcement officials say the vague threats are not credible, and one of the nation’s largest school districts said it was looking forward to seeing students Friday morning.
