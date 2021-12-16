EDITORIAL: All probes into school shooting should be welcome

The teen accused of carrying out a deadly shooting at his Michigan high school allegedly had the gun in his backpack during a meeting with administrators and his parents just three hours before the attack.Ethan Crumbley, 15, is accused of shooting dead four classmates and wounding seven others at Oxford High School on Tuesday afternoon with a gun his father purchased four days prior.Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald on Thursday said investigators believe Mr Crumbley had the gun in his backpack when he arrived at school that morning.Ms McDonald said the teen was believed to have brought the backpack...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 14 DAYS AGO