Company offering free homes as a worker incentive

BOSTON (CBS) – Members of the Boston Carmen’s Union Local 589 have finalized a new two-year labor contract with the MBTA that includes provisions to increase retention and recruitment of drivers. This after the MBTA said they were cutting bus routes beginning Dec. 19 due to a bus driver shortage. “Our first priority remains to provide riders with the vital public transit services they need each day to get to work, to get to schools, for medical appointments, and for other crucial daily activities. We think this deal helps support that priority in many ways,” Local 589 President Jim Evers said. A key part of the agreement would convert part-time employees to full-time employees and offers an option for hiring bonuses for operators. Local 589 represents transit professionals, including bus, van, subway and light rail operators.

BOSTON, MA ・ 14 HOURS AGO