ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Company offering free homes as a worker incentive

By Stephanie Raymond
audacy.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleStick with this company and you could wind up moving into a brand new home for free. A business in central Florida is taking new worker incentives to a whole new level. Instead of offering higher pay or a sign-on bonus to attract employees, the company is giving away...

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

Related
ncadvertiser.com

Today’s Business: Caution required in offering incentives to attract workers

With the nation’s current labor shortage, companies now are looking into various incentives to attract workers. Employers are trying to sweeten the deal for potential employees with seemingly everything on the table, from increasingly high sign-on bonuses to attractive maternal and paternal leave options. However, Connecticut employers should take...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
WKRG News 5

City of Mobile offering home down payment assistance to healthcare workers, teachers

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile is offering down payment assistance to qualifying frontline healthcare workers and active certified teachers. The Down Payment Assistance Program provides up to $10,000 in down payment assistance for first-time homebuyers who meet federal income requirements and intend to occupy the home as their primary residence. First-time homeowners […]
MOBILE, AL
bizjournals

Global home goods company signs major industrial lease in Glendale, could hire 3,000 workers

The West Valley project could be a $300 million investment and eventually employ about 3,000 people full time with a $45,000-average salary. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
GLENDALE, AZ
WNYT

HR, payroll management company Kronos hit by hackers

HR management company Ultimate Kronos Group has been hit by a ransomware attack. It's causing problems for people who use the cloud-based system for accessing payroll, handling timesheets and managing workforces. Kronos Workforce Central has also been hit. It is affecting the pay for employees at the Pepsi and Hannaford...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioning#The Orlando Sentinel
WTVQ

Restaurants offer incentives for customers to help tornado victims

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Area restaurants are offering incentives to customers to help victims of the tornadoes that ripped across western and central Kentucky Friday night and Saturday morning. Lexington’s Condado Tacos restaurant at The Summit at Fritz Farm will donate 10% of its total sales Monday, Dec. 13...
LEXINGTON, KY
Martinsville Bulletin

Libraries offer free, at-home COVID tests

The Blue Ridge Regional Library (BRRL) is partnering with the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) to distribute free COVID-19 at-home test kits to support access to testing resources in the area. Because of an increased demand for testing due to the spread of COVID-19, the test kits to the public...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTVM

Local plasma centers offering incentives ahead of the holidays

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Some people in the Fountain City are making money by saving lives. Plasma donation centers are offering, sometimes, hundreds of dollars for donations. Volunteer work and gifts aren’t the only ways you can give back this holiday season. You can donate plasma and these donations come with an incentive - money.
COLUMBUS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
13 WHAM

City of Rochester considers offering vaccine incentive to employees

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester City Council will consider offering incentives to encourage city employees to get vaccinated. Employees who receive their COVID-19 vaccination or a booster shot before June 30, 2022 would be eligible for $200. In addition, the proposal creates a lottery system where, if the City workforce...
ROCHESTER, NY
CBS Boston

New MBTA Contract Offers Plan To Increase Worker Retention, Recruitment Amid Bus Driver Shortage

BOSTON (CBS) – Members of the Boston Carmen’s Union Local 589 have finalized a new two-year labor contract with the MBTA that includes provisions to increase retention and recruitment of drivers. This after the MBTA said they were cutting bus routes beginning Dec. 19 due to a bus driver shortage. “Our first priority remains to provide riders with the vital public transit services they need each day to get to work, to get to schools, for medical appointments, and for other crucial daily activities. We think this deal helps support that priority in many ways,” Local 589 President Jim Evers said. A key part of the agreement would convert part-time employees to full-time employees and offers an option for hiring bonuses for operators. Local 589 represents transit professionals, including bus, van, subway and light rail operators.
BOSTON, MA
FOXBusiness

Zillow wants to help home buyers with down payments

Real estate website Zillow has announced new tools to help homebuyers more easily handle down payments. The new partnership with Down Payment Resource (DPR) will see listings include information about a range of assistance programs a buyer may be able to access to help them. The programs will provide detailed information including the maximum amount a buyer can receive and links to further information.
BUSINESS
whbl.com

FREE RENT COUNSELING OFFERED

Renters who would like to become better educated on their rights and responsibilities are being offered a free course from Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Sheboygan. The “Rent Smart Tenant Training Program” is a 2-hour course given from 4 until 6 PM on Wednesday, December 22nd at the Sheboygan County Chamber of Commerce building on South 8th Street. The course teaches how to become knowledgeable tenants whether currently renting or considering renting in the future. Funding comes from the City of Sheboygan Community Development Block Grant program.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
localsyr.com

Stanley Law Offices Offering Free Workers’ Compensation and Insurance Liability Webinar

They’re complex issues, workers’ compensation, and insurance liability but the Stanley Law Offices wants to help us all better understand them. They will be hosting a free workers’ compensation and insurance liability webinar for December 14th at 10 am via Zoom and Facebook. The webinar will be geared towards both employee and employer, with multiple perspectives.
LAW

Comments / 0

Community Policy