Economy

Form 8-K Cullinan Oncology, Inc. For: Dec 16

StreetInsider.com
 1 day ago

Cullinan Oncology Announces Updated Phase 1/2a Data for. CLN-081 continues to demonstrate a differentiated clinical profile at the recommended Phase 2 dose of 100mg BID. Continued high response rate with favorable safety and tolerability profile observed...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Vera Therapeutics, Inc. For: Dec 17

Vera Therapeutics Announces Acquisition of Monoclonal Antibody From Pfizer to Treat BK Virus in Transplant Patients. Ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for MAU868 in kidney transplant patients; potential first-in-class.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Form 6-K Immatics N.V. For: Dec 14

FORM 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16 UNDER THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934. (Address of principal executive office) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F: Indicate by check mark...
CANCER
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Eton Pharmaceuticals, For: Dec 14

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. December 14, 2021. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) ETON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (Exact name of registrant as...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Vivid Seats Inc. For: Dec 13

Vivid Seats Announces Acquisition of Betcha Sports. CHICAGO, IL – December 13, 2021 – Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAT) ("Vivid Seats" or the "Company"), a leading marketplace that utilizes its technology platform to connect millions of buyers with thousands of ticket sellers across hundreds of thousands of events each year, today announced it has completed the acquisition of Betcha Sports, Inc. ("Betcha"), a real money sports app with social and gamification features that enhance fans' connection with their favorite live sports. The upfront purchase price is $25 million in Vivid Seats equity, subject to customary purchase price adjustments, with additional payments of up to $40 million of earnouts that, if earned, will be payable in a mix of cash and equity.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Sonendo, Inc. For: Dec 06

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): December 6, 2021. SONENDO, INC. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Delaware 001-40988 20-5041718. (...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K AMERISAFE INC For: Dec 01

DeRidder, LA – December 3, 2021 - AMERISAFE, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMSF), a specialty provider of workers' compensation insurance focused on high hazard industries, today announced Neal Fuller, its Chief Financial Officer, plans to retire. Mr. Fuller informed the Company that he currently expects to retire in 2022 and that he will remain with the Company to assist in the transition of his responsibilities to his successor.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Johnson & Johnson's COVID vaccine produces virtually NO antibody protection against Omicron variant in lab study

A new study has found that Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine produced virtually no antibody response to the Omicron variant. South African virologist Penny Moore found that a key measure of antibody levels fell fell from 303 against the original strain to undetectable levels against Omicron in those with the J&J shot, according to Bloomberg.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FDA
Benzinga

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Genfit Spikes On Liver Disease Drug Licensing Deal, Lyell Gets Nod For Solid Tumor Study, Decision-Day For Intra-Cellular, Argenx

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours. Merck Announces Publication Of Positive Data From Late-Stage Study Of Oral COVID-19 Antiviral Treatment. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics announced the New England Journal of Medicines has published findings from the...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Altair Engineering Inc. For: Dec 16 Filed by: Christ Revocable Trust

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
ECONOMY
Nature.com

Tisagenlecleucel in adult relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma: the phase 2 ELARA trial

Tisagenlecleucel is an autologous anti-CD19 chimeric antigen receptor-T cell therapy with clinically meaningful outcomes demonstrated in patients with relapsed/refractory (r/r) B-cell lymphoma. In a previous pilot study of tisagenlecleucel in r/r follicular lymphoma (FL), 71% of patients achieved a complete response (CR). Here we report the primary, prespecified interim analysis of the ELARA phase"‰2 multinational trial of tisagenlecleucel in adults with r/r FL after two or more treatment lines or who relapsed after autologous stem cell transplant (no. NCT03568461). The primary endpoint was CR rate (CRR). Secondary endpoints included overall response rate (ORR), duration of response, progression-free survival, overall survival, pharmacokinetics and safety. As of 29"‰March 2021, 97/98 enrolled patients received tisagenlecleucel (median follow-up, 16.59 months; interquartile range, 13.8"“20.21). The primary endpoint was met. In the efficacy set (n"‰="‰94), CRR was 69.1% (95% confidence interval, 58.8"“78.3) and ORR 86.2% (95% confidence interval, 77.5"“92.4). Within 8"‰weeks of infusion, rates of cytokine release syndrome were 48.5% (grade â‰¥3, 0%), neurological events 37.1% (grade â‰¥3, 3%) and immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity syndrome (ICANS) 4.1% (grade â‰¥3, 1%) in the safety set (n"‰="‰97), with no treatment-related deaths. Tisagenlecleucel is safe and effective in extensively pretreated r/r FL, including in high-risk patients.
SCIENCE
StreetInsider.com

DT Midstream (DTM) Declares $0.60 Quarterly Dividend; 5.1% Yield

DT Midstream (NYSE: DTM) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share, or $2.4 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 15, 2022, to stockholders of record on December 20, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of December 17, 2021. The annual yield on the dividend is 5.1 percent.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

One Liberty Properties (OLP) Declares $0.45 Quarterly Dividend; 5.4% Yield

One Liberty Properties (NYSE: OLP) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share, or $1.8 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 5, 2022, to stockholders of record on December 20,...
STOCKS

