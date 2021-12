Airbus is poised to sweep a multibillion-dollar aircraft order from Qantas, in a blow to Boeing and its 737 MAX jet, according to people briefed on the matter. The airline is set to announce this morning its decision to replace the 75 older-generation Boeing 737 jets that serve as its domestic workhorses, according to the people, who asked not to be identified as the discussions are confidential.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 1 DAY AGO