Medical & Biotech

Form 8-K BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. For: Dec 15

 1 day ago

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Delaware. 001-38959. 84-1850815. (State or other jurisdiction. of incorporation) (Commission. File Number) (IRS...

Form 8-K POWER SOLUTIONS INTERNAT For: Dec 14

This Confidential Retirement Agreement and Release (the "Agreement") is entered into between Kenneth Winemaster ("Winemaster") and Power Solutions International, Inc. (the "Company"). This Agreement will be effective upon expiration of the revocation period provided in Section 11 of this Agreement (the "Effective Date").
Form 8-K Sonnet BioTherapeutics For: Dec 17

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Provides Fiscal Year 2021 Business and Financial Update. PRINCETON, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2021 / Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONN) ("Sonnet" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative targeted biologic drugs, announced today its financial results for the fiscal year ended September 30th, 2021 and provided a business update.
Form 497J FRONTIER FUNDS, INC.

(Registration Nos. 333-07305; 811-07685) Attached for filing on behalf of Frontier Funds, Inc. (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 497(c) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Act"), please find the Statement of Additional Information for the Frontier HyperiUS Global Equity Fund (the "Fund"), a series of the Company.
Form 6-K Arqit Quantum Inc. For: Dec 16

FORM 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) (Address of principal executive office) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F: Form 20-F x Form 40-F ¨. Indicate by...
Form 8-K Cullinan Oncology, Inc. For: Dec 16

Cullinan Oncology Announces Updated Phase 1/2a Data for. CLN-081 continues to demonstrate a differentiated clinical profile at the recommended Phase 2 dose of 100mg BID. Continued high response rate with favorable safety and tolerability profile observed in...
Form 8-K Tuscan Holdings Corp. For: Dec 15

(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Charter) (State or Other Jurisdiction (Commission (IRS Employer. of Incorporation) File Number) Identification No.) 135 E. 57th Street. ,. 17th Floor. New York. ,. NY. 10022. (Address of Principal Executive...
Form 8-K ABM INDUSTRIES INC /DE/ For: Dec 15

ABM ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR FISCAL 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2022 GUIDANCE. •Fourth quarter revenue of $1.7 billion, up 14.2% year-over-year. •Fourth quarter...
Form 8-K SHARING ECONOMY INTERNAT For: Dec 15

THIS NOTE PURCHASE AGREEMENT (the "Purchase Agreement") dated as of 15th December 2021, is between Sharing Economy International Inc., a Nevada corporation (the "Company"), and PYRAM LC ARCHITECTURE LIMITED (the "Purchaser").
Form 8-K Global Blood Therapeutic For: Dec 14

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Delaware. 001-37539. 27-4825712. (State or other jurisdiction. of incorporation) (Commission. File Number) (I.R.S. Employer. Identification Number) 181 Oyster...
Form 8-K HUGOTON ROYALTY TRUST For: Dec 10

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): December 10, 2021. HUGOTON ROYALTY TRUST. (Exact name of Registrant as specified in its charter) Texas 1-10476 58-6379215.
2 Mid-Cap Biopharma Stocks BofA Securities Recommends For 2022

Biotech stocks are risky investments and to make a profit informed decision-making is needed. BofA Securities announced its top mid-cap biopharma picks in a note released Tuesday. The Biopharma Analyst: Tanzeen Ahmad maintained a Buy rating and $211 price target on the shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). The analyst...
Form 8-K Vivid Seats Inc. For: Dec 13

Vivid Seats Announces Acquisition of Betcha Sports. CHICAGO, IL – December 13, 2021 – Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAT) ("Vivid Seats" or the "Company"), a leading marketplace that utilizes its technology platform to connect millions of buyers with thousands of ticket sellers across hundreds of thousands of events each year, today announced it has completed the acquisition of Betcha Sports, Inc. ("Betcha"), a real money sports app with social and gamification features that enhance fans' connection with their favorite live sports. The upfront purchase price is $25 million in Vivid Seats equity, subject to customary purchase price adjustments, with additional payments of up to $40 million of earnouts that, if earned, will be payable in a mix of cash and equity.
Form 8-K Post Holdings, Inc. For: Dec 13

Excerpts from Preliminary Offering Memorandum dated December 13, 2021. The following tables set forth certain of our summary historical condensed consolidated financial data for each of the fiscal years...
Form 8-K Altair Engineering Inc. For: Dec 09

Pursuant to Section 13 OR 15(d) (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code) Registrant's telephone number, including area code:. (248) 614-2400. Not Applicable. (Former name or former...
Form 8-K CENTENE CORP For: Dec 10

Contact:Investor Relations InquiriesMedia Inquiries. Senior Vice President, Finance & Investor RelationsSenior Vice President and Chief Communications Officer. (212) 549-1306(314) 445-0790. FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE. CENTENE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES 2022 GUIDANCE AND...
Form 4 HIBBETT INC For: Dec 09 Filed by: Flur Dorlisa K

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
Form 8-K HENRY SCHEIN INC For: Dec 07

HENRY SCHEIN APPOINTS SCOTT SEROTA TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS. Former President and CEO of Blue Cross Blue Shield Brings Health Care Expertise. MELVILLE, N.Y., December 8, 2021 – Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq:...
Form 8-K Tecnoglass Inc. For: Dec 08

Tecnoglass Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend by 136% to $0.065 Per Share. - Increased Return to Shareholders Highlights 2021 Record Free Cashflow Year to Date and Strong Balance Sheet Position - Barranquilla, Colombia...
Form 8-K WORLD ACCEPTANCE CORP For: Dec 07

8-K __________________________________. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter.) (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization) (I.R.S. Employer Identification Number) 104 South Main Street. Greenville,. South Carolina. 29601. (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code) (864) 298-9800. (registrant's telephone...
Form 8-K Sonendo, Inc. For: Dec 06

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): December 6, 2021. SONENDO, INC. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Delaware 001-40988 20-5041718. (...
