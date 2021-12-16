Hycroft Mining (HYMC) Announces Board Changes, Issues Corporate Update

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 14, 2021) - Eric Sprott announces that today, through 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a corporation he beneficially owns, he donated 10,000,000 common shares (Shares) of Inventus Mining Corp., to The Sprott Foundation (which he controls). Combined with prior treasury Shares issuances by Inventus Mining, this resulted in a decrease in holdings of approximately 10.3% of the outstanding Shares on a partially diluted basis since the date of the last early warning report. Prior to the donation of these Shares, Mr. Sprott beneficially owned and controlled 13,549,833 Shares representing approximately 10.1% of the issued and outstanding Shares on a non diluted basis.
