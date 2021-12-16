ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hycroft Mining (HYMC) Announces Board Changes, Issues Corporate Update

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: HYMC), a gold and silver company developing the Hycroft Mine in...

Nauticus Robotics to Become Publicly Traded Company Via Merger with CleanTech Acquisition Corp. (CLAQ)

Nauticus Robotics, Inc., a Houston-based developer of cloud-based surface and subsea robots, software, and associated services, and CleanTech Acquisition Corp ...
CohBar (CWBR) Announces Board Changes, New R&D Leadership Appointments

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing mitochondria based therapeutics to treat chronic diseases and extend healthy lifespan, today announced changes to its Board of Directors, Scientific Advisory Board (SAB), and R&D leadership.
SSR Mining (SSRM) Announces Positive Exploration Results at the Amisk Gold Property in Saskatchewan

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) (TSX: SSRM) (ASX: SSR) ("SSR Mining" or the "Company") is pleased to announce positive exploration results from the Amisk Property in Saskatchewan. Amisk is located approximately 140 kilometers southeast of the Seabee operation and Fisher properties and within the prolific Flin Flon mining district (Figure 1). Amisk has many analogous geological features to the Seabee/Fisher trend, and reinterpretation of historical data and field reconnaissance has identified a number of new prospects beyond the existing Amisk deposit. Field sampling and 10 widely spaced exploration diamond drill holes have confirmed the potential of the area with significant positive assay results, including:
Hut 8 Mining Corp (HUT) Appoints Rick Rickertsen to its Board

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT), one of North America's largest, innovation-focused digital asset mining pioneers, supporting open and decentralized systems since 2018, is pleased to announce the appointment of Rick Rickertsen to its Board of Directors, effective December 9, 2021.
Newport Corp (NEWP) Announces Appointment of Dr. Rui Feng as Chairman of the Board

New Pacific Metals Corp. ("New Pacific" or the "Company") (TSX: NUAG) (NYSE American: NEWP) is pleased to announce that, following the annual general meeting of shareholders held on December 3, 2021, the newly elected board of directors (the "Board") of the Company appointed Dr. Rui Feng as the Chairman of the Board. Dr. Feng is the CEO and Chairman of Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp"), the largest shareholder of the Company with ownership of 28.3%.
Community Financial Corporation (TCFC) Announces CEO Succession Plan

The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: TCFC) (the "Company"), the holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake (the "Bank"), today announced the appointment of James ("Jimmy") M. Burke, President of the Company and the Bank, as President and Chief Executive Officer of both the Company and the Bank, effective August 31, 2022. After many years of dedicated service, William ("Bill") J. Pasenelli, Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank, will retire from those positions, and as a member of the Boards of Directors of the Company and the Bank, on that date.
Berry Corporation (BRY) Announces Details of New Shareholder Return Model

Berry Corporation (bry) (NASDAQ: BRY) ("bry" or the "Company") today announced the details of its new shareholder return model, which will go into effect January 1, 2022, and is expected to provide industry-leading returns.
Summit Hotel Properties (INN) Announces Board of Directors Transition

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE: INN) (the "Company") today announced that Dan Hansen will retire from his role as the Company's Executive Chairman effective December 31, 2021. Mr. Hansen will continue to serve on the Company's Board of Directors for the remaining term of his current nomination through the 2022 annual meeting of stockholders. Jeff Jones, currently the Company's Lead Independent Director, will assume the role of Non-Executive Chairman of the Board effective January 1, 2022.
AT&T (T) CEO Issues Shareholder Update

John Stankey, chief executive officer of AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T), spoke today at the UBS Global TMT Conference, where he provided an update to shareholders. Stankey characterized current wireless industry demand trends...
Appian Corporation (APPN) Announces Planned CFO Retirement; Reaffirms Guidance for Q4 and Full Year 2021

Appian (NASDAQ: APPN), today announced that Mark Lynch intends to retire from his role as Chief Financial Officer effective March 31, 2022. Mr. Lynch will remain in his current position through March 31, 2022, to assist with the filing and certification of the Company's annual report on Form 10-K, and to support with the transition of his responsibilities to his successor, once named.
Redwire Corporation (RDW) Issues Update Regarding Delayed Form 10-Q Filing, Has Not Identified Material Misstatements

Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW) announced today that it received a notice from the New York Stock Exchange indicating that the Company is not in compliance with Section 802.01E of the NYSE Listed Company Manual as a result of its failure to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The notice has no effect on the listing or trading of the Company's securities on the NYSE.
Freeline Therapeutics Holdings (FRLN) Announces 2022 Corporate Priorities and Guidance

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (Nasdaq: FRLN) (the "Company" or "Freeline"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing transformative AAV-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases, today announced its 2022 corporate priorities and provided updated guidance.
Eric Sprott Announces Changes to His Holdings in Inventus Mining Corp.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 14, 2021) - Eric Sprott announces that today, through 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a corporation he beneficially owns, he donated 10,000,000 common shares (Shares) of Inventus Mining Corp., to The Sprott Foundation (which he controls). Combined with prior treasury Shares issuances by Inventus Mining, this resulted in a decrease in holdings of approximately 10.3% of the outstanding Shares on a partially diluted basis since the date of the last early warning report. Prior to the donation of these Shares, Mr. Sprott beneficially owned and controlled 13,549,833 Shares representing approximately 10.1% of the issued and outstanding Shares on a non diluted basis.
The Press

Callaway Golf Company Announces New $50 Million Stock Repurchase Program

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) (the "Company") announced today that the Board of Directors has authorized the Company to repurchase up to $50 million of the Company's common stock in open market or in private transactions. This new repurchase authorization replaces the pre-pandemic repurchase program, which has been terminated by the Board of Directors. The Company will assess market conditions, buying opportunities and other factors from time to time and will make strategic repurchases as appropriate. The repurchases will be made in compliance with Rule 10b-18 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, subject to market conditions, applicable legal requirements and other factors, and the repurchases will be made consistent with the terms of the Company's credit facilities, which define the amount of stock that can be repurchased. The repurchase program does not require the Company to acquire a specific number of shares and it will remain in effect until completed or until terminated by the Board of Directors.
Zscaler (ZS) PT Raised to $400 as Wolfe Research Sees the Company as the Cleanest Security Name

Wolfe Research analyst Alex Zukin raised the price target on Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) to $400.00 (from $325.00) after the company reported a solid set of 1Q22 results to kick off FY22 with both calculated billings and revenue coming in ahead of consensus and growth accelerating from the previous quarter.
VSE Corp. (VSEC) Announces Appointment of Edward P. Dolanski to Board of Directors

VSE Corporation (NASDAQ: VSEC, "VSE", or the "Company"), a leading provider of aftermarket distribution and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services for land, sea and air transportation assets for government and commercial markets, today announced the appointment of Edward P. Dolanski to its Board of Directors, effective January 1, 2022. With the addition of Mr. Dolanski, VSE's board will comprise nine members.
Pharvaris (PHVS) Appoints Elisabeth Bjork to its Board, Announces Resignation of Martijn Kleijwegt

Pharvaris (Nasdaq: PHVS), a clinical-stage company focused on the development and commercialization of novel oral bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE) and other bradykinin-B2-receptor-mediated indications, today announced the appointment of Elisabeth Björk, M.D., to the board of directors with expected confirmation at the company's 2022 annual general meeting of shareholders. Dr. Björk will replace Martijn Kleijwegt, who has stepped down from the board effective December 1 to focus on new investments.
